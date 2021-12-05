Dead last survivor of ‘Band of Brothers’

Edward Shames (pictured in the center), the last official of the “Band of Brothers”, has died. Keystone

Colonel Edward Shames, the last surviving officer of the historic US Army WWII Parachute Infantry Regiment known as the ‘Easy Company’, died last Friday in Virginia at the age of 99.

Today the regiment is known worldwide as the ‘Band of Brothers’. The news was reported today by CNN.

During World War II, Shames “was a member of the renowned ‘Easy Company’, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, now known worldwide as the ‘Band of Brothers'”, reads the Hollomon obituary. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory.

The story became a popular TV series

The story of the ‘Easy Company’ was later immortalized in the 2001 HBO miniseries ‘Band of Brothers’, based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s New York Times bestseller of the same name and produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

The series, in which several actors who would later become famous such as Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight, Mad Max: Fury Road), Michael Fassbender (X-Men, Prometheus, Alien Covenant, Steve Jobs) and Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible) starred ) received 19 Emmy Award nominations and won six, as well as a Golden Globe in 2002.

SDA