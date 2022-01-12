Dead Magawa, the mouse that smelled anti-personnel mines: in 2020 he received a gold medal for valor

Magawa, the African giant mouse celebrated for helping uncover over 100 anti-personnel mines and other explosives in Cambodia, has died. This was announced by the BBC, which recalls how the rat distinguished itself not only for its record in sniffing the chemicals contained in unexploded ordnance, but also for its long service.

In 2020, Magawa was the first mouse to receive a gold medal for valor from Britain’s veterinary charity The people’s dispensary for sick animals (PDSA). The species Magawa belonged to has a strong sense of smell and can be trained quickly, skills that make the African giant mouse excellent at mine hunting.

Magawa, the hero mouse who finds mines in Cambodia: awarded with the gold medal



Died at 8, Magawa was particularly long-lived for his breed and had ended his business in 2020 after four years in Cambodian fields. The Belgian charity Apopo claimed to have just over a hundred other mice doing the same job around the world.

