Dead Masayuki Uemura, the designer of the NES and the Super NES – Nerd4.life

Masayuki Uemura, the designer of two historic Nintendo consoles, the NES and the Super NES, And died at the age of 78. A truly feral news for the world of video games, which loses another great character who made the history of our medium.

A photo of Masayuki Uemura

Uemura joined Nintendo in 1972. His first job in the company was as a designer of games based on physical light guns, including the Laser Clay Shooting System, hugely popular in Japanese arcades in the 1970s.

When Nintendo was split into several development divisions, Uemura was put in charge of R&D2, the one dedicated to hardware. Here he first made TV consoles with pre-installed games. In 1981, Nintendo president Hiiroshi Yamauchi personally asked him to design a home system with interchangeable games. At the time, the company’s best-selling products were R & D1’s Game & Watches, led by the legendary Gunpei Yokoi.

It took Uemura and his team two years to create the Family Computer, or Famicom, which arrived in the West as the NES, launching it with three games: Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr and Popeye.

The first units weren’t very stable and forced Nintendo to recall them from stores to change motherboards. Despite this, the Famicom achieved enormous success at home, selling 20 million units. The team from the R&D2 division was also in charge of the western design of the console, which was very different to the eastern one. In total, the NES sold 61.91 million units worldwide, a huge amount for the time.

No wonder then that Uemura was also in charge of designing its successor, the Super NES, or Super Famicom in Japan, a 16-bit console that sold 49 million units worldwide.

However, Uemura’s works for Nintendo have been countless and include the Stellaview, the NES Zapper and several games: Ice Climber, Golf, Tennis, Baseball and the home versions of Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr and Mario Bros.

Uemura retired from Nintendo in 2004 but continued to work for the company as an outside consultant. Farewell, great man.