Dead Moskita | 5 Star+ series you can’t stop watching

The offer of streaming platforms to watch series is increasing and, of course, this translates into a direct increase in options when choosing a fiction to watch. That’s why today we recommend 5 Star+ series that you can’t stop watching.

Y, The Last Man: An unknown plague has killed all the men on the planet. The Y chromosome has disappeared and there is only one survivor: Yorick Brown. This young New Yorker wants to find his girlfriend, Beth, who was in Australia at the time the chaos broke out. Accompanied by his capuchin monkey, Ampersand, an agent of a secret organization and Dr. Mann, Yorick travels to Australia and discovers, little by little, how the world has changed with the disappearance of men. His path will not be easy, since from terrorist groups to radicalized feminists, they want to capture him.

Only Murders in the Building: It is a comedy that follows three strangers who share a great obsession in common: crime. But being just a few fans of him, their lives will change radically when they are involved in a real one.

The Dropout: It is a drama inspired by real events. The young American Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) creates in 2003 a biotechnology company called Theranos. The company is successful in its healthcare technology processes, but soon suspicions of fraud begin to surface among its customers and investors, leading to a federal investigation. It shows the rise and dizzying fall of a woman who was compared to Steve Jobs.

Life & Beth: Beth’s (Amy Schumer) life looks pretty good on the surface, especially for all the people she grew up with; she makes a living as a wine distributor, she is in a long-term relationship with an attractive and successful guy, and she lives in Manhattan. But when a sudden incident forces Beth to become involved with her past, her life changes forever.

Mrs America: It is a biographical drama that tells the story of the change to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in the United States. The fiction focuses on the conservative Phyllis Schlafly, a constitutional and Republican lawyer who opposed such ratification. In addition, it also explores how the cultural, social and political change of the seventies took place in that country.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related