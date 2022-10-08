Dead Moskita | Elisabeth Moss Revealed The Unexpected Reason She Agreed To Star In “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has undoubtedly become a cult series in recent years and led its protagonist, Elisabeth Moss, to consolidate the prestige she had already gained in productions such as “Mad Men.” But, this week the actress made headlines because she revealed an unexpected reason why she agreed to star in Hulu’s acclaimed fiction.

Moss participated in Josh Horowitz’s podcast, “Happy Sad Confused”, and acknowledged that he had many doubts when accepting the role, but something tipped the balance: competition. Elisabeth explained that she was drawn to her story and the complexity of her character, but she thought she wasn’t going to be able to do it; however, Moss later confessed, “They told me the actress they were thinking of going to next… And she was someone I like, and I was like, ‘Hell no. There’s no way she’s going to get a chance to do this.’ And that’s what finally pushed me to say yes.”

On the other hand, despite the insistence, Moss did not reveal the name of the other actress, but Elisabeth expressed that “the Hulu series has given her greater notoriety in the industry” and also allowed her to explore other facets related to the industry. of entertainment, since she is also an executive producer of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and made her directorial debut in the fourth season, going behind the camera in three episodes, a situation that she repeated in the fifth installment.

