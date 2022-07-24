Dead Moskita | How was the competition between “PH, Podemos Hablar” and El Trece’s cinema?

In its first broadcast, “PH, Podemos Hablar” achieved an average share of 55.23% and 10.43 rating points, widely leading its time slot in prime time and becoming the most watched program of the day. Its share peak was 60.20% at 11:59 p.m., while the rating peak was reached at 10:29 p.m. with 11.45 points.

But in the heads up on Saturdays, Thirteen made changes. The films broadcast by the Constitución channel managed to beat the Telefe cycle several times, although in recent weeks Andy Kusnetzoff prevailed. For this reason, all eyes were on what would happen in the rating minute by minute of both.

In this broadcast, the guests at the PH meeting point were Lizy Tagliani, Facundo Conte, Ivana Nadal, Momo and Bambi Moreno Charpentier.. On the other side, Thirteen premiered in “The World of Shows: My ex is a spy” with Justin TherouxMila KunisKate McKinnon.

Audrey and Morgan are two friends who find themselves involved in an international conspiracy when one of them discovers that her ex-boyfriend was actually a spy.

This Saturday, in direct competition, PH was imposed with a peak of 10.2 points versus the 6.6 of the cinema.

