Dead Moskita | How was the competition between “PH, Podemos Hablar” and El Trece’s cinema?

In its first broadcast, “PH, Podemos Hablar” achieved an average share of 55.23% and 10.43 rating points, widely leading its time slot in prime time and becoming the most watched program of the day. Its share peak was 60.20% at 11:59 p.m., while the rating peak was reached at 10:29 p.m. with 11.45 points.

But in the heads up on Saturdays, Thirteen made changes. The films broadcast by the Constitución channel managed to beat the Telefe cycle several times, although in recent weeks Andy Kusnetzoff prevailed. For this reason, all eyes were on what would happen in the rating minute by minute of both.

In this broadcast, the guests at the PH meeting point were Damián de Santo, Denise Dumas, Rodrigo Cascón, FMK and actress Carolina Ramírez. For its part, El Trece premiered “El Ritmo de la Venganza”. Stephanie Patrick (Blake Lively) suffered the loss of her family in a plane crash. When she discovers that the accident was not such, her anger will find a new meaning in her life and she will embark on a dangerous mission to try to discover the truth and avenge her family.

This Saturday, although the first ten minutes led the end of Rampage with 9.1 points, when he finished PH went on to lead with peaks of 11.2 points while El Trece’s cinema reached a maximum mark of 8.1.

With an average of 9.1 points, ‘PH’ was the most viewed of the day and El trece’s cinema obtained 8.3 points and 6 points, respectively.

