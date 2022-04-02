Dead Moskita | The new series by Elisabeth Moss, the protagonist of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, which is already making people talk

Although Elisabeth Moss was already an award-winning and renowned actress when she got under the skin of June Osborne in “The Handmaid’s Tale”, this role gave her more international projection. And, in this way, a great expectation has already been generated for the premiere of his new series “Shining Girls” that can be seen on the Apple TV platform from April 29, and already has groups of followers in the networks social.

Based on the bestseller by Lauren Beukes, “Shining Girls” follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after suffering a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors his own, he teams up with experienced but troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of his attacker.

When they realize that these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow their assailant to stay one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

