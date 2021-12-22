dead of Covid German parliamentary far right

Bernd Grimmer, a German parliamentarian from the far-right AfD party, died of Covid on Sunday evening at the age of 71: for months he had called the pandemic a health dictatorship.

He had called the pandemic a “health dictatorship”, ridiculed the restrictions imposed to limit infections, openly boycotted the vaccination campaign and downplayed the effects of the coronavirus: Bernd Grimmer, German parliamentarian of the far-right AfD party, died of Covid on Sunday evening in 71 years after struggling with the disease for weeks and being hospitalized in the last few days in the intensive care unit of the Pforzheim hospital. The news was published yesterday by the German news agency dpa and confirmed by Grimmer’s own wife to the newspaper Pforzheimer Zeitung. “With him, we not only lose a competent economist, but also a patriot,” the Afd executive of the Land declared in an official statement.

Bernd Grimmer had stood out over the past year and a half for downplaying the health emergency. In September he spoke on Facebook of a “Crown regime” referring to an alleged dictatorship in force in Germany. He had also repeatedly spoken of “alarmism” and accused the government of “creating panic” and using “medieval methods of social ostracism” to “bring to their knees” those who have so far rejected the vaccine offer. The parliamentarian also spoke of media terrorism referring to the media which, since March 2020, have been reporting on the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Where there are more AFD voters, infections increase

Last month, when Germany was in the midst of its fourth wave of infections, Spiegel released the results of a study that attempted to pinpoint the relationship between infections and political views. The Munich team that conducted the research was made up mostly of sociologists and found that if the AfD receives one out of ten votes in one district and double that in another, then the level of infection in the two areas differs on average by 22 percent. The experts also looked for other variables such as age of the population or proximity to the border, but they were gradually discarded. In summary, where support from the far right is higher, there are more infections. It is no coincidence that the party was among the greatest promoters of the protests during the pandemic, always at the forefront in denouncing the “health dictatorship”.