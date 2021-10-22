Dead on set due to an accident: not just Rust, all the precedents from Brandon Lee to Steve Irwin

Actor Alec Baldwin, while filming his latest film, killed the director of photography by accidentally firing a prop gun. From the poisonous race that killed the Australian Crocodile Hunter to death on the set of “The Crow”, to the fire that killed 62 people filming an Indian TV series in 1989: here are some of the “cursed sets” that have gone down in history for the wrong reason

Actor Alec Baldwin (HIS STORY), while filming the western “Rust”, killed Halyna Hutchins (WHO WAS) director of photography and seriously injured director Joel Souza by accidentally firing a prop pistol. The incident is just the latest in a long line of tragedies that resulted in the deaths of actors, stunts or crew members on set. From the poisonous race that killed the Australian Steve Hunter, known and loved by the public as the Crocodile Hunter, to the death of 28-year-old Brandon Lee during the filming of “The Crow”, to the fire that killed 62 people while filming a series Indian TV in 1989: Here are some of the “cursed sets” that went down in history for the wrong reason.

THE DEATH OF BRANDON LEE see also Terry Gilliam and his Don Quixote, the curses on the sets It was an accidentally fired gunshot that killed young Brandon Lee, 28, on the set of “The Crow” on March 31, 1993. Cameras turned on at the time of the accident, when actor Michael Massee, as Fun Boy , accidentally shot and killed Lee. According to the producers it was the fault of some members of the crew, who had left a real bullet in the trigger of the revolver, along with the blanks that should have been used for shooting.

The Crocodile Hunter: a biopic 15 years after Steve Irwin’s death Australian TV Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin died while filming a wildlife documentary on the Batt Reef reef. Surviving countless encounters with predators and dangerous animals, the sting of a poisonous race that hit him in the chest turned out to be fatal.

Harry O'Connor, Vin Diesel's stunt double on the set of XXX, was a well-known stuntman and paratrooper in the industry. While filming a sequence in the film, he jumped from a flying car with a parachute but crashed into a bridge and was killed. The scene was then kept in the film, except for the tragic ending.

Did Tom Cruise get a makeover? Photos of the actor yesterday and today In 1985 Tom Cruise was consecrated forever in Hollywood thanks to the action movie “Top Gun”. On the same set, during the filming, flight instructor Art Scholl crashed his craft 900 meters high into the Pacific Ocean. Neither his body nor the plane were ever found.

THE DEADS ON THE SET OF “ON THE EDGE OF REALITY” Steven Spielberg was among the directors of the film adaptation of the TV series “At the Borders of Reality”, which went down in history due to the death of three cast members during filming. A helicopter, due to a succession of acrobatics and pyrotechnic explosions, lost control and crashed on the actor Vic Morrow and two Vietnamese children participating in the production, killing them all.

THE DEATH OF REDD FOXX Cabaret artist and comedian much loved in the United States, an icon of African American culture, Redd Foxx died in 1991 while recording an episode of the sitcom “The Royal Family”. It was a heart attack that killed him. The castmates did not immediately take the situation seriously: one of Redd Foxx’s classic curtains in the series that consecrated him, “Sanford and Son”, was precisely the simulation of a cardiac arrest.

THE DEADS IN THE SWORD OF TIPU SULTAN TV SERIES A cursed record set was that of the Indian TV series “The Sword of Tipu Sultan”, where in 1989 62 people lost their lives, trapped and burned in the fire that hit the film studio where the filming took place. Director Sanjay Khan, one of the survivors, remained in the hospital for 13 months and underwent 72 surgeries to treat his burns.

THE DEATH OF JOHN RITTER One of the best known faces of the sitcom “8 Simple Rules”, John Ritter died on September 11, 2003 while on the set of the series. Cardiac arrest caused by aortic dissection killed him.

THE DEATH OF JON-ERIK HEXUM It was October 12, 1984 when Jon-Erik Hexum jokingly wore the Magnum 44 to his temple that he was supposed to use for a scene from the “Cover Up” series. The gun was blank but the pressure exerted pushed some fragments to enter the actor’s skull. He died six days later in a Beverly Hills hospital.

THE DEATH OF MARTHA MANSFIELD Martha Mansfield, a great Hollywood star at the beginning of the 20th century, died on the set of the film “The Warrens of Virginia”, where the dress she was wearing caught fire and injured her so badly that she disappeared shortly after being hospitalized of San Antonio, Texas, in an attempt to save her.