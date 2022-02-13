Dead Palmeiras fan injured after the Club World Cup final

SAN PAOLO (Brazil) – The supporter of the Palmeiras He was shot and wounded Saturday in clashes between supporters of the Brazilian team and police forces in the Palestra Italia area in San Paolo, near the Allianz Parque stadium. A giant screen was set up here, on which fans were able to follow the final of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, won by the Chelsea, who beat Palmeiras 2-1 .

The alleged killer arrested

To vent their disappointment, the fans of the Paulista team clashed with each other and then with the police, who defended themselves using tear gas and pepper spray. Today a spokesman for the Military Police announced the death of the man who was seriously injured yesterday and was hospitalized. One person, presumed to be the killer, was arrested. In a video you see him running away with a gun in his hand, before being blocked. The personal details of both the victim and the alleged perpetrator were not provided.