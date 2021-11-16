Dead Space and Dragon Age Origins among the news of mid-November

The Xbox Game Pass catalog is updated, starting today, subscribers to the service can get their hands on a new selection of games for Xbox, PC and Mobile (via Cloud), among the new games arriving also Dead Space, Evil Genius 2 and Exo One.

Among the games available from today we find Dead Space And Dragon Age Origins (for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with EA Play) while on November 17th Next Space Rebels arrives, on November 18th there is space for Fae Tactics, My Friend Pedro and Undungeon.

Xbox Game Pass games November 2021

Dead Space (Cloud) EA Play

Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) EA Play

Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console and PC) ID @ Xbox – November 17th

Exo One (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – November 18th

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – November 18th

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – November 18th

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – November 18th

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – November 23rd

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – November 23rd

Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – November 30th

The following games will instead leave the service on November 30: Call of the Sea (Cloud, Console, PC), FIFA 19 (Console, PC), Football Manager 2021 (PC), Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console, PC), Haven (Cloud, Console, PC), Hello Neighbor (Cloud, Console, PC), Morkredd (Cloud, Console, PC), Va-11 Hall-A Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC). Destiny 2 Beyond The Light (Cloud and Console) will no longer be available from December 8th.