Dead Space Remake everything we know: A renewed return to the Ishimura

One of Electronic Arts’ worst kept secrets was officially announced at EA Play 2021 held last July. Dead Space Remake bring back in early 2023 the lauded adventure of action and horror developed by the closed Visceral Games in 2008, but with playable, visual and sound novelties that will take advantage of the possibilities of the platforms on which it will be launched: PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The project comes from the hand of EA Motivewho collaborated in the campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II and they surprised us with shooter space Star Wars Squadrons. Among those involved are names like Eric Baptizat, Game Director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and lead game designer on numerous installments of that series; and Mike Yazijian, art director from Dead Space 2, batman arkham origins and the mentioned Squadrons. Those responsible for the project, the senior producer Phil shower me and creative director Roman Campos-Oriolaalso come from a long period at Ubisoft.

A renovation of a classic that renewed the survival-horror

For those who are new, dead space I renewed the air of the genre of survival-horror when it was released for Xbox 360, PS3 and PC 14 years ago. Made by isaac clarkethe engineer and his companions enter the USG Ishimura, a huge, abandoned spaceship. The entire crew, including the protagonist’s partner, had missing, dead, or had been transformed into a necromorph, some terrifying creatures that Clarke must fight with unusual tools in a shooting game. The title reached the Olympus of its genre thanks to its disturbing setting, its good rhythman original combat and the design of a ship that dazzled everyone, especially fans of Alien.

The remake It won’t just be a coat of sheet metal and paint over the original base, which is still very enjoyable today. preserve the same structure and same historybut it is completely rebuilding in a “respectful” way with the work it adapts, according to EA Motive, although they will not hesitate to discard the sections, parts or mechanics that do not work. In addition, developers have access to the original design materials, allowing them to gain primary insight into Visceral Games’ ideas and include those that work and were discarded back in the day due to technical limitations.

The oppressive setting is one of the hallmarks of the original and will be greatly improved in this remake.

For example, the structure or plan of the USG Ishimura will be respected in most cases, but keep in mind that many elevators and corridors were there to load the next area in the background, something that is not necessary with the SSDs of the latest consoles and modern computers. Therefore, in the parts where the pacing of the game is affected or where something feels dated, it will change. This is the case of the area zero gravityin which the physics have been improved, movement in 360 degrees has been added and Clarke now has thrusters to move around this area.

An even more gore dismemberment system

There will also be improvements in combat. One of the peculiarities of the original is the dismemberment system: with the tools that Clarke obtains throughout the adventure, you can cut off the arms and legs of necromorphs to slow their movement or to deal more damage. At remake will add what they call as “skinned”: can be fired to skin necromorphs, unveiling their bones and guts. This will serve to increase the gore even more, but also as a health indicator of the enemies. In fact, EA Motive wants improve the diet interface (the life indicator on the protagonist’s suit, the holographic menus, etc.), one of the already great aspects of the original. In addition, elements of modern accessibility (graphical modes for the colorblind, customization of controls, etc.) so that players of all conditions can enjoy the experience.

The structure and story of the game will remain unchanged, including the most iconic moments.

As for the argument, main story there will be no changes, but there will be in the connection with successive games. Visceral Games did not have an approach to everything that was going to happen in the sequels and parallel works when they developed the first installment. For the remake they intend to amend that by introducing references here and there to something relevant, or to some characterpresent in the numbered sequels, the spin-offs, the animated films, the novels and the rest of the works of the universe of dead space. It will not be the only thing that they will extract from the sequels, because it will also will take into account some of the gameplay improvements of them, such as the zero-gravity sections in Dead Space 2.

Dead Space 3 It was a game that broke away from the formula of the previous ones, betting more on the action, with a cooperative mode and even introducing microtransactions. From EA Motive they have not yet said if they will rescue any of that title, but yes they have made it clear that there will be no micropayments of any kind. The third part was heavily criticized by die-hard fans, and perhaps to avoid those mistakes, the developers have surrounded by a small group of important members of the community who, from the first two months of the game’s creation, have had access to everything they were doing to offer their opinions (in complete confidentiality, of course).

All of the gameplay cutscenes shown so far have been in preliminary alpha builds, but Motive says that in a few weeks you’ll be able to play it from start to finish.

An audiovisual experience created from scratch for the next-gen

The remake will be a jump of several generations in the visual. The sneak peek trailer released last July is a “benchmark atmospheric” that establishes the tone and the audiovisual quality that the studio is betting on. Of course, there are improvements in definition, textures, etc.; but also elements impossible at the time of the original, such as the volumetric effects for smoke and dynamic lighting, how important they are for the setting. Each and every element is being made from scratch, with the engine frost bite used in Battlefield 2042, anthem, Mass Effect Andromeda and FIFA 22including the motion capture for the characters. Furthermore, they claim that there is not a single loading time throughout the entire adventure thanks to the SSDs.

The sound, excellent in the original, will also receive various improvements here and there. The 3D audio be used on all systems. As for the voices, Gunner Wright, who played the protagonist from the sequel onwards, will voice Isaac Clarke in the original version of the remake. there will be more lines of dialogue than beforebut remain a mostly silent protagonist: only speak when addressed.

The ALIVE sound system is complex and affects many variables, so it promises to be much more immersive than the original game.

In addition, EA Motive has created an interesting and very complex system for the Isaac’s sound called ALIVE (for its acronym in English: adrenaline, limbic system response, intelligent dialogue, vitals and respiratory efforts). Thus, health, running time, meeting enemies, being shocked by a door that suddenly closes and other things. affect how you breathe, how you talk, and other elements of behavior of the protagonist. Dialogue scenes will have three variations of each line said by Clarke depending on his current state: normal, fatigued, and injured.

As we have said before, dead space remains very enjoyable todaybut this remake ensures to update it playable, visually and sonically in a respectful way to what we can expect from a great blockbuster for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and computersso visiting the USG Ishimura for the first time or returning to the mechanical and carnal terror of its corridors promises to be a treat for newbies and fans.