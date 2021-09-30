Dead Tawny Kitaen, rock face of the 80s and girlfriend of Tom Hanks in Bachelor Party: the social announcement of the daughters

Julie E. Tawny Kitaen, the girlfriend of Tom Hanks in Bachelor Party, died aged 59 at her home in Newport Beach, California. The cause of death (as stated in Adnkronos), of the American actress and model who appeared in several music videos of the 80s rock group Whitesnake and in a 20 or so films, which took place on the morning of Friday 7 May has not been specified, reports Variety, which cites Orange County police as the source of the news. Her daughters, Wynter and Raine, released a statement on the morning of Saturday 8 May via their mother’s Instagram account which read: “We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mother. We miss her and we love her and we know that her legacy will live on forever. “

MORE INFORMATION

The carreer – Born in San Diego, California on August 5, 1961, Kitaen’s world debut came in 1983 when she appeared on the album cover of the heavy metal band Ratt. Kitaen was engaged to Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby at the time. Kitaen appeared in Ratt’s “Back for More” music video and later in Whitesnake’s video clips, including the short “Here I Go Again,” where she showed off her talent for stunts on the hood of cars. She also starred in the video clips of “Still of the Night”, “Is This Love” and “The Deeper the Love” by Whitesnake: she was married to the band’s lead singer, David Coverdale, from 1989 to 1991. At the cinema Kitaen was showcased as Tom Hanks’ girlfriend in the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party,” the same year she starred in Just Jaeckin’s sexy “Gwendoline”, a film based on John Willie’s “Gwendolyn” comic.

So sad to hear of #TawnyKitaen ‘s passing. She was always very sweet to me. This is a photo of us meeting many years ago when she and David came to my show. My love and sympathies to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/l8SvMJI5pe – Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 8, 2021

Movies – Kitaen appeared among other films in Gil Bettman’s “Crystal Heart” (1986), Denis Amar’s “Private Justice” (1986) and John De Bello’s “Happy Hour” (1986). On the big screen she also appeared in “Three of Hearts” (1993), “Playback” (1996), “With water in the throat” (1996), “After Midnight” (2014). He has had small parts in many TV series, such as “Santa Barbara”, “Booker”, “At the edge of the afterlife”, “Veronica Clare”, “Seinfeld”, “Witchboard”. In more recent years, Kitaen has participated in several reality shows, including “The Surreal Life”, “Botched” and a season of “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew”. Kitaen has struggled with substance abuse for a long time, as she revealed in Celebrity Rehab, and had several problems with the law, including being charged with cocaine possession in 2006 and driving under the influence of drugs in 2009. Kitaen was married to baseball player Chuck Finley from 1997 to 2002 and they had two children, Wynter and Raine.