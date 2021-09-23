Dead the director of “Notting Hill”: goodbye to Roger Michell – Shows

AND’ died at 65 the British director Roger Michell, love storyteller who achieved great success with the romantic filmor “Notting Hill” (1999), with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 5, 1956, Michell spent his childhood in Beirut, Damascus and Prague, following his father in his diplomatic work. Educated at Clifton College, he then studied at Cambridge University and won the prestigious Royal Shakespear Company Buzz Goodbody Award for his first steps in directing. Graduated in 1977, he moved to London and joined the staff of the Royal Court Theater and became the assistant director of well-known playwrights such as John Osborne and Samuel Beckett and Danny Boyle. In 1979 he left the Royal Court Theater and became a screenwriter and director of his own projects: he wrote, for example, “Private Dick”, a comedy that won the Fringe First Award and which made its debut in London with Robert Powell as Philip Marlowe. In 1985 he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company where he remained for six years as assistant director and director of “Some Americans Abroad” which will be performed on Broadway in 1990.









The BBC offers him the opportunity to move to the small screen by signing the miniseries “Downtown Lagos” (1992) and “The Buddha of Suburbia” (1993, which is an adaptation of the autobiography of the writer Hanif Kureishi) with Naveen Andrews, as well as some episode of “Omnibus” (1995). Struck by Jane Austen’s novel “Persuasion”, Michell decides to adapt it to the big screen in a 1995 film of the same name, winning 5 Bafta awards. He then shoots “My Night with Reg” (1996), followed by Titanic Town (1998) which wins the Ecumenical Jury Prize in Locarno. In 1999 the conquest of Hollywood with Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans and Hugh Bonneville. Michell, who wrote the screenplay with Richard Curtis, directs the hottest stars of the moment in the impossible love story between a bookseller (William Thacker) and one of the most famous American actresses in the world (Anna Scott).

He was also entrusted with directing “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” (2001), but a heart attack forced him to give up and the film was offered to John Madden. Michell soon returned to directing with “Crime Hypothesis” (2002), starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson. Disappointed by Hollywood, Michell returned to London to direct “The Mother” (2003), a drama about family desolation, followed by “Fatal Love” (2004), based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, and “Venus” ( 2006) with Peter O’Toole. “Good Morning in the Morning” (2010) with Harrison Ford marked Michell’s return to America. Two years later he shoots “A Royal Weekend”, starring Bill Murray as Roosevelt. His most recent films include “Rachel” (2017), “Blackbird – The Last Embrace” and (2019) and “The Duke” (2020).









