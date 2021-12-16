deadline 31 December 2021 for the completion of the works?

Facade bonus, completion of the works by 31 December 2021, same date by which it is necessary sustain the expenses to benefit from the tax deduction.

There comes a different and restrictive interpretation by the Regional Directorate of Campania of the Revenue Agency, with the risk of creating a situation of chaos for taxpayers who are carrying out the works included in the facade bonus.

There response to the question number 914-1430 / 2021 points out that, as a result of the measures provided for by the anti-fraud decree, to benefit from the 90% facades bonus through credit transfer or invoice discount it is necessary that on the date of December 31, 2021 the requirements of the expenditure incurred andcompletion of the works.

There is therefore no chance to close the intervention in 2022, anticipating the incurring of the related cost.

A clarification that however clashes with what is indicated by the Ministry of Economy, albeit prior to the tightening provided for by law decree n. 157/2021.

Facade bonus, it’s chaos: deadline December 31, 2021 for the completion of the works?

It is difficult to find fixed points for taxpayers who find themselves having to complete facilitated jobs at the turn of the year.

After the chaos generated by the anti-fraud decree, and come on new obligations effective from 12 November 2021 for the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice, new doubts arise from a recent ruling response provided by the Regional Directorate of the Campania Revenue Agency commented on by the newspaper Italy Today, no. 914-1430 / 2021.

The entry into force of the measures envisaged by the law decree n. 157/2021 implies the need that, in order to benefit from the bonus, you make 90%, on the date of December 31, 2021 membership requirements coexist expenses incurred andcompletion of the works incentivized.

A condition that emerges from the combined provisions of article 119, paragraph 13-bis, relating to the asseveration of appropriateness of expenses, and from article 121, paragraph 1-ter, as regards the obligation to affix the compliance approval for the purpose of credit assignment.

Regarding thecertification of congruity, paragraph 13-bis referred to above provides that:

“The certification referred to in paragraph 13, letters a) and b), of this article is issued at the end of the works or for each state of progress of the works on the basis of the conditions and within the limits referred to in article 121. The sworn statement issued by the qualified technician certifies the technical requirements based on the project and actual implementation. “

Instead, as regards paragraph 1-ter, and in relation to compliance visa, on the other hand, it is envisaged that for the purposes of the credit assignment:

“The taxpayer requests the approval of the data relating to the documentation that certifies the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction for the interventions referred to in this article. The compliance visa is issued pursuant to article 35 of the legislative decree 9 July 1997, n. 241, by the subjects indicated in letters a) and b) of paragraph 3 of article 3 of the regulation laying down procedures for the presentation of returns relating to income taxes, the regional tax on productive activities and the value added tax referred to in decree of the President of the Republic of 22 July 1998, n. 322, and by the persons in charge of tax assistance of the centers set up by the subjects referred to in article 32 of the aforementioned legislative decree no. 241 of 1997 “.

According to the interpretation provided, updated to the new rules introduced for anti-fraud purposes, the hypothesis endorsed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance which, during the questions of 20 October 2021, had actually authorized the possibility of anticipating expenses by 31 December, in order to then be able to complete the work in 2022, thus applying the deduction rate equal to 90% of the expenses incurred.

Instead, the conditions relating to the completion of the works and the incurring of expenses by 31 December 2021 would be linked.

Facade bonus at 90% for expenses paid in 2021 and works completed in 2022: official clarifications are awaited

Let’s take a step back and see what the MEF said in the previous months.

In line with the interpretation provided by the Revenue Agency with circular letter no. 30 / E / 2020, Undersecretary Freni had specified that for works other than the superbonus, the exercise of the options for the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice could take place by referring to the payment date, without prejudice to the need to complete the works covered by the subsidy.

In essence, the possibility of pay bills first and then complete the facilitated intervention, a useful way to apply the 90% deduction before the reduction envisaged by the 2022 Budget Law.

The response of the DRE of Campania, however, changes the cards on the table, raising many doubts on the part of taxpayers who are carrying out works admitted to the facades bonus. Therefore, official clarifications are hoped for in the short term, taking into account the imminent deadline of 31 December 2021.