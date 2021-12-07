deadline 4 February for sending the documentation

ISI call, fromINAIL the provisional lists for access to finance of the year 2020: the long process for the companies that have requested the incentives to create is about to end occupational health and safety projects.

Within deadline of February 4, 2022 the interested parties must proceed with the forwarding of the application form and of documentation necessary.

The results and the publication of the final chronological lists will be published on March 16, 2022.

With the news of December 3, 2021, INAIL published the provisional chronological lists of the aspiring beneficiaries of the funding provided for by the ISI call for the year 2020, from a minimum of 2,000 to a maximum of 130,000 euros based on the reference axis.

Project type Axis Beneficiaries Minimum amount Maximum amount Investment projects and projects for the adoption of organizational and social responsibility models Funding axis 1 Businesses 5,000 euros 130,000 euros Projects for the reduction of risk from manual handling of loads (MMC) Funding axis 2 Third sector companies and organizations 5,000 euros 130,000 euros Reclamation projects from materials containing asbestos Funding axis 3 Businesses 5,000 euros 130,000 euros Projects for micro and small enterprises operating in specific sectors of activity Funding axis 4 Businesses 2,000 euros 50,000 euros

The list has been included companies that they have forwarded correctly, by deadline of 11 November 2021, the request for funds for improve the health and safety conditions of workers through the dedicated IT desk.

All subjects who have not operated in line with the technical rules they are excluded from the possibility of benefiting from the funds.

In Information note Isi 2020 provisional chronological lists it is read:

“With specific reference to the applications, for which the forwarding to the computer counter has been canceled, it is specified that INAIL is sending the individual exclusion measures to the directly concerned, via the Pec address that the company has indicated at the time of completing the application “.

ISI INAIL call, provisional lists online: deadline 4 February for sending documentation

At the same time, however, not all companies who have met the required standards will actually benefit from the incentives. There are three application outcomes highlighted.

Letter Result S. placed in a useful position for eligibility for funding S-REC took over a position useful for eligibility for funding, following the recovery made possible by the exclusion of applications canceled for violation of the Technical Rules in application of art. 14 of the ISI 2020 call No. not eligible, provisionally, due to lack of funds

The next and last phase of theaccess procedure to the ISI INAIL call for the year 2020 it only concerns subjects who have submitted an application that has received a successful “S” or “S-REC”.

Starting from December 4th ed by the deadline of February 4, 2022, at 6 pm, in order to benefit from the foreseen financing, the interested companies must send the module A and the necessary documentation to complete and confirm the application originally submitted.