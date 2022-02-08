deadline, news and instructions. Training event on February 21st

LIPE And Single Certification 2022 are the two fulfilments at the center offree training event on February 21st organized by TeamSystem And Tax information .

There expiration from the communication of VAT payments for the fourth quarter of 2021, scheduled for February 28, 2022will be closely accompanied by the deadline for the transmission of Unique Certifications 2022to be sent by March 16.

The instructions of the two obligations, i deadlines and the last news introduced will be at the center of the webinar scheduled at 3 pm on February 21, 2022to which it is already possible to subscribe for free.

Speaker of the training event organized by TeamSystem And Tax information will be Doctor Giuseppe Guarasciflanked by Dr. Anna Maria D’Andrea.

During the event it will also be possible to deepen all the functions of the module “Fiscal declaration” by TeamSystem, a solution that allows you to manage all types of declarations in an automated mannerboth for individuals and for companies.

LIPE and 2022 Single Certification: expiration, news and instructions. Training event on February 21st

The LIPE and the Unique Certification these are the obligations that characterize the fiscal calendar at the end of February and the first days of March.

The first deadline to remember is that of February 28, 2022deadline relating to the transmission of notices of VAT settlements for the fourth quarter of 2021.

They do not change instructions to keep in mind, on which a complete analysis will be provided in the course of webinar of February 21, 2022.

The possibility of sending the data of the LIPE at the end of the year together with the VAT return 2022but to be transmitted by the end of February.

It is in part VP of the VAT 2022 form that, optionally, it will be possible to indicate the data of the communication of periodic VAT settlements relating to the months of October, November and December 2021.

During the training event, a specific focus will be dedicated to most relevant news in the field of VAT introduced from last year, i.e. the debut of the pre-filled LIPEs, according to the implementation methods defined with the provision of the Revenue Agency of 8 July 2021.

The news of the 2022 Single Certification, from the Renzi bonus to the impatriates regime

Then space for one of the two pieces that make up the declaration of withholding agents. Upon expiry of the LIPE, the deadline for sending the 2022 Single Certification will follow.

Also for the current year, CU 2022 presents a “double deadline” for sending:

March 16, 2022 (last date of electronic transmission to the Revenue Agency and delivery to the recipient);

(last date of electronic transmission to the Revenue Agency and delivery to the recipient); October 31, 2022 (deadline for submitting Model 770/2022) only for single certifications containing only exempt or non-declarable income through the pre-filled tax return (model 730).

The training event on February 21 will therefore be an opportunity to take stock of the compilation instructions of the 2022 Single Certification, approved with the provision of the Revenue Agency of 14 January 2022.

They are not missing news also for 2022and the main ones to report are the following:

a box has been inserted in the title page to report the cancellation or replacement of a CU already invited in the cases of takeover, (Special cases);

the Renzi bonus disappears from the model, replaced by the supplementary treatment to which a section with new numbering 390-403 is dedicated;

to which a section with new numbering 390-403 is dedicated; there is also the update of the various exemption cases of the facilitated regime for expatriate workers as well as the return of brains, with new codes to be indicated in point 462.

These and other aspects will be analyzed in a timely manner during the course of the webinar organized by TeamSystem And Tax informationto which they are invited to sign up for free all professionals interested in the two requirements.