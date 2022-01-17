deadlines, news, calculation and payment methods

Car tax 2022, a guide with deadlines, news, calculation, payment methods and instructions for those who have to pay the regional car tax.

In the 2022 Budget Law there are no particular changes compared to 2021. In 2020, however, the Tax decree had made it payment required with pagoPA, the computerized system of the Public Administration.

The first deadline of the year is that of January 31: the subjects to whom it expired in the last one will have to pay the stamp duty December 2021.

The deadline for payment is the last day of the month following the deadline, for the most of the Regions .

The amount to pay for your vehicle is affected by the environmental class and the engine power.

The directions on how to do the calculation they are indicated on the ACI, Automobile Club d’Italia website.

There are also concessions And cases of exemption from the tax for the owners of a vehicle registered in the public motor vehicle register (PRA).

Compared to what was expected for the past two years, due to the coronavirus emergency, they had been foreseen extensions that are not there for this year.

Finally, the hypothesis of abolition of the tax with the Budget Law 2022 it did not materialize.

There guide and the instructions of the car tax 2022.

Car tax 2022: deadlines, news and payment methods

The first expiration of the car tax 2022, the vehicle tax payable by the owners of vehicles, even if they are not in circulation, is set at January 31.

The subjects who have the stamp duty must provide for the payment expired last December 2021.

In general, the deadline for payment of the motor vehicle tax is set at thelast day of the month following the expiration date.

Some regions, however, must refer to a different one roadmap.

In Lombardy and in Piedmont the vehicle tax must be paid by the last day of the month following the month of registration.

For the generality of the Regions, reference can be made to the following summary table.

EXPIRY DATE OF THE CAR STAMP PAYMENT December 2021 from 1st to 31st January 2022 January 2022 from 1 to 28 February 2022 April 2022 from 1 May to 31 May 2022 May 2022 from 1st June to 30th June 2022 July 2022 from 1 August to 1 September 2022 August 2022 from 1st to 30th September 2022 September 2022 from 1st to 31st October 2022 December 2022 from 1st to 31st January 2023

No particular changes are planned for the current year, as well as for last year.

News, however, were introduced two years ago: from 1 January 2020 it is, in fact, mandatory to pay through pagoPA, the computerized system of the Public Administration, one of the novelties of the 2020 Tax Decree.

The hypothesis of abolition of the tax did not materialize with the 2022 Budget Law.

Furthermore, from 2020, the Public Automobile Registry, PRA, can request the data of the ACI, in relation to payments.

Car tax 2022: the calculation

In calculation of the amount of the car tax 2022 two parameters affect.

The variables in question are the following:

there engine power vehicle, measured in kilowatts, kW;

vehicle, measured in kilowatts, kW; there environmental class of the same.

The engine power is written inside the vehicle registration document in the field “P.2”.

The environmental class (Euro 1, 2, 3 etc.) is found in box 2 of the oldest registration certificates. In the new ones it is found at letter V.9 of box 2. Other information is found in box 3.

The sum to be paid on the basis of the environmental class follows the amounts reported in summary table.

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASS AMOUNT Euro 0 3 euros for kilowatts up to 100, 4.5 euros for cars over 100 kW Euro 1 € 2.90 up to 100 kW, € 4.35 over this limit Euro 2 from 2.80 euros to 4.20 euros Euro 3 from 2.70 euros to 4.05 euros Euro 4 from € 2.58 to € 3.87 Euro 5 from € 2.58 to € 3.87 Euro 6 from € 2.58 to € 3.87

For an immediate calculation of the 2022 car tax you can use the specific service found in the dedicated section of the ACI website, Automobile Club of Italy.

The calculation of the car tax and the control of the payments made they are no longer available on the Revenue Agency website.

Car tax 2022: concessions and exemptions

Are provided concessions and exemptions from the payment of the motor vehicle tax.

On cars and motorbikes of historical and collecting interest over 20 and under 30, a 50% discount on the amount of the car tax is foreseen, as established by the 2019 Budget Law.

To calculate the age of your vehicle, refer to first registration date.

The stamp duty does not have to be paid for a period of 3 or 5 years, depending on the region, on purchases of new hybrid or electric cars, purchased in 2019.

L’full exemption is envisaged in the following cases, as established by law 104:

on car for transportation of people with disabilities ;

; on car owned by people with disabilities who have an exemption from the Revenue Agency and the ACI.

Specifically, the following categories of taxpayers:

blind;

deaf;

people with disabilities and psychic or mental handicaps who are entitled to accompanying allowances;

people with disabilities and with severe limitation of walking ability or suffering from multiple disabilities;

people with disabilities with reduced or impaired motor skills.

Car tax 2022: how to pay

As early as 2020 you can pay the stamp duty with PagoPa, the computerized system of the Public Administration.

Payment can take place online or at physical locations.

To pay the stamp duty, you can choose between following modes:

Home Banking;

at the Sisal and Lottomatica stores;

at Poste Italiane, both electronically and at post offices;

in some regions with bank domiciliation (for example in Lombardy);

through authorized ATMs;

with the pagoBollo service of the ACI website;

with app IO, not in all regions;

through Satispay.

Verification of the payment of the car tax for previous years can be done through the ACI website.

To avoid errors it is necessary to make sure that your Region has an agreement, otherwise you must refer to the relevant regional portal.