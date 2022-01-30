Deadpool 2: Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, their weird cameos in the film

Well yes, in Deadpool 2 also act Brad Pitt And Matt Damon. The two Oscar-winning actors appear on stage in two cameos definitely weird, one of them really fast.

The first is the protagonist of the X-Force project, a project that also includes an invisible man known by the name of Vader. The audience realizes that this character is played by Brad Pitt at the exact moment in which the Vanisher is electrocuted by being entangled in the high voltage cables and appears for a few seconds. For his participation, Pitt accepted the minimum wage and a Starbucks coffee brought by hand by Ryan Reynolds on the set!

But it doesn’t stop there! In Deadpool 2, in fact, there is also room for a cameo by Matt Damon! Co-writer Rhett Reese said he wrote a hilarious scene for Ryan Reynolds dedicated “the inadequacy of toilet paper for the correct hygiene of a human being”. The actor, however, decided to contact his friend Matt Damon and offer him this short role.

In the credits, the character is counted as Dickie Greenleaf, the same name as the character played by Jude Law in Mr. Ripley’s Talented.