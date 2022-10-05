‘Deadpool 3’ and Taylor Swift: The Connection Nobody Saw Coming

Ryan Reynolds announced Dead Pool 3 on September 27 and revealed that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine. Jackman has said he won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Reynolds’ most recent video teased otherwise. Despite the hype around Jackman’s return, I’m currently more curious about this connection between Dead Pool 3 and Taylor Swift. (Apologies to all the MCU die-hards, but this needs to be fixed.) You don’t know what I’m talking about? Keep reading.

‘Deadpool 3’ and Taylor Swift – A crazy conspiracy theory | Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A TikTokker spotted some details linking the ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement to Taylor Swift

Let’s step back in time, to November 2021. The world was casually going about its life when Swift decided enough was enough and released “Taylor’s Version” of her 2012 song, “All Too Well.” . Actors Taylor Swift and Dylan O’Brien brought the song to life in a short film, and we all collectively lost our minds. Fans had suspected Swift’s song detailed her relationship and subsequent breakup with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, but the short added the icing on the cake. Gyllenhaal had come under scrutiny for the relationship with Swift due to their large age gap.

Now you’re probably wondering what all of this has to do with Dead Pool 3. Thanks to the internet and Swifties’ obsession with poring over any content Swift posts, a TikTokker noticed a few minor details that the average viewer didn’t understand. Besides, why Dead Pool 3 do you have a connection with Swift anyway? Look, in a sane world, that wouldn’t be the case, but it’s 2022, and anything goes.

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool 3’ ad was filmed in the same house as ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’

This eagle-eyed TikTokker noticed the library behind Reynolds in the Dead Pool 3 announcement and realized that she had seen it somewhere before. In a side-by-side video, she shows it’s none other than the same library seen in Swift’s short.

She also asks viewers to “pay special attention to the window over there,” in O’Brien’s screenshot. It’s a stained glass window. No big deal, right? Bad. It’s the same window seen behind Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively (who Swift collaborated with on a recent song), in a photo she posted to her Instagram account.

We also see the same woods that Swift used in “All Too Well” that Reynolds runs through in the ad. Also, we see the same kitchen and the same wall in both videos. You’re probably all saying, “Great, they used the same house for both videos. We do not care? »

Well, first of all, I care. Second, everyone knows that Swift never does anything by accident, and that all leads to @Krystinbehannon’s big theory.

Is the ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement really just Taylor Swift’s way of announcing her visual album?

One of the best parts of being a Taylor Swift fan revolves around the fact that she constantly hides little clues and messages in everything she does. That’s why @Krystinbehannon believes the Dead Pool 3 ad connects to Swift.

In her comments, @Krystinbehannon writes: “READ: This is their home. That’s not where Logan was filmed. MY theory is a longer form movie Taylor, Blake, Ryan involved, maybe a visual album.

Is this all just a really convoluted way for Swift to announce a visual album? Nobody knows yet. Are we still here for that crazy conspiracy theory? Absolutely.

