Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman asks for a cameo in the film [VIDEO]

Deadpool 3 it is certainly among the most anticipated films of the future of the MCU. The arrival of the chatty mercenary in the great Cinematic Universe of the House of Ideas is among the elements of greatest interest in phase 4. After the last post of Hugh Jackman, fans will be even more in raptures. Wolverine’s interpreter and great friend of Wade Wilson’s interpreter Ryan Reyndols in fact, he asked, or rather asked, his colleague to have a cameo in the film

On Instagram, the Australian actor posted a video in which an official of the New York City Parks Department has joined forces to ask for a part in Deadpool 3.

I thought this gentleman was coming to get me a ticket and instead you hear him tell me – Jackman says in the background.

Hey Ryan you have to involve Hugh in Deadpool 3 even if for a 10 minute cameo you have to – says the police officer. It will rev up the box office. If you don’t, I’ll give you a fine – concludes the man pushed by Jackman.

Already some time ago Reyndolds had revealed about Twitter how, originally, this new chapter of the immortal foul-mouthed Marvel character should have been a road movie starring Wolverine together with Deadpool (details here). This project was then faded due to the change in ownership of the rights to the character that passed to Disney, which he therefore decided to bring Wade Wilson in the MCU, without distorting it in the slightest.

In fact, as explained by the patron Marvel Kevin Feige this new chapter of the Cinematic Universe will be the first of this more than ten-year franchise to be off-limits to minors (details here).

Cossa do you think of this request for Hugh Jackman? Would you like to see his Wolverine, albeit for a simple cameo, in the next Deadpool movie? What do you expect from the future of the MCU? Let us know yours in the comments.

