Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman will be in the film? All the info

Deadpool movies have garnered a extraordinary success not only among Cine-comic fans. The irreverent style and the unmistakable interpretations of Ryan Reynolds as the lethal protagonist they made Deadpool one of the pillars of the iconic Marvel studios. With the MCU continuing to exercise absolute hegemony in the genre, extending to the borders ofaction movie, the advent of a third Deadpool movie seems almost a must. In the two previous films, there are countless quotes from the protagonist to Hugh Jackman, the X-Men and the character of Wolverine. Recent rumors would like the hitman to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, apparently, also a cameo by Hugh Jackman for Deadpool 3. Below, we report all the info about it.

Will Hugh Jackman be in Deadpool 3? The facts in detail

Marvel is taking advantage of a particular formula effective for his future projects: that of never say never. The famous studios are a cornerstone of contemporary entertainment. After doing dream entire generations with their historical comics, the ambitious film adaptations featuring the great heroes of action comics have enchanted billions of people around the world. Thanks to the majesty of the project, the future of Marvel is marked by a very deep state of hype from fans. Recently, on the official Instagram profile of Hugh Jackman, the actor expressed in a very unique way his willingness to act in a cameo in Deadpool 3.

Jackman uploaded a short video in which a New York City Parks Department officer kindly asks Ryan Reynolds to have Jackman appear in the next Marvel movie for “Make everyone happier”. The fact that Hugh Jackman was in New York has already sent fans into raptures. The video that appeared on his Instagram, then, could not help but tear a smile to his millions of followers and, moreover, to ignite new hopes for Deadpool 3.

The post in detail

In Hugh Jackman’s post we know agent Dobkowski who wanted to give a definite advice dispassionate to Ryan Reynolds who, in the movies, plays the irreverent mercenary. The caption of the post reads: “Agent Dobkowski is giving you very smart professional advice. Sharing is a symptom of altruism “, complete with a Reynolds profile tag. In the video, however, Dobkowski says: “Hey Ryan, you definitely need to get this guy to appear in your movie for a cameo. Even if it were to be a short apparition. We would find it really great and, I really believe that the film will be a success in the box office “.

The video ends with a funny and ironic threat to the actor. The agent intimates to Reynolds that if he doesn’t make Jackman’s cameo occur, in fact, he’ll be ready to fine it when he decides to visit the city of New York. In short, the actor’s initiative was certainly exhilarating and effective, having been around the world in no time and seeing the fact that, for several years, fans have been waiting for Jackman and Reynolds to once again share the set as Wolverine and Deadpool.