‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds assures that we will soon have news of the sequel

When will Wade Winston Wilson return to the big screen? According to the actor who plays him, Ryan Reynolds, soon we will have news about ‘Deadpool 3’: “We’ve talked a lot about everything and I’ll just say this on that specific topic: I’ll have news sooner rather than later, or so I hope. So I’ll definitely be able to get down to business with ‘Deadpool’ in a while”reveals the interpreter in an interview with Collider.

The film will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the merger of 20th Century Fox and Disney. And, as Kevin Feige, director of the production company, pointed out at the time, this third installment on the antihero will be rated R that is, it will continue to be aimed at an adult audience.

Little else we know about the sequel, except that Marvel Studios has signed Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, known for the animated series ‘Bob’s Burgers’, as screenwriters, and that Reynolds has taken a sabbatical, so there is still missing Time for filming to start. On the other hand, part of the public speculates that the protagonist will appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’, although the star has not been slow to deny this rumor. The truth will be discovered on May 6.

‘The Adam Project’, his next release

Where surely we will see Reynolds is in ‘The Adam Project’, a Netflix proposal that premieres on its platform on March 11. In it, he plays a time traveler from the year 2050 who is sent spiraling to 2022 after embarking on a failed mission. In the midst of the disaster, he meets his troubled 12-year-old self. Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana join him in the cast. The film is directed by Shawn Levy, who Reynolds met on ‘Free Guy’, and is written by Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, TS Nowlin and Jonathan Tropper.