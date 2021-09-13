Deadpool 3, the new Captain America and the Fantastic 4 are among them?

We know the title and date of some Marvel films coming out between 2022 and 2023, but what are the new four titles announced for 2024?

Four, they are well four new films that Marvel plans to do to be released in the hall in 2024. But in the meantime, let’s recap.

Before 2021 ends, we have two more titles to enjoy, assuming you’ve already checked out Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings currently in theaters. Eternals with, among others, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden And Salma Hayek, will be released on November 3, anticipating the Christmas appointment with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

2022 will open the dances on 23 March with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed a little over a month later, on May 4, by Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman And Christian Bale. In July it will be time for the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, late orphan Chadwick Boseman, until November when it will be released The Marvels to mark the return of Captain Marvel and some other superhero who deserves the nickname of “wonder”.

2023 will light up in February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, third film with Paul Rudd And Evangeline Lilly, continuing towards May with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. For now, the calendar of titles ends here, which has been officially accompanied by a release date.

Observing how 2022 aligns four films at a fast pace, closely followed by the first half of 2023 which has two, the ones already announced Fantastic 4 (directed by the director of Spider-Man Jon Watts) And Blade (with Mahershala Ali) should theoretically be located in the second half of 2023. But that’s not necessarily the case. Meanwhile, these four new titles set for 2024, precisely on February 16, May 3, July 26 and November 8, are above all a move of the Marvel to block those spaces for himself, making it known to competition from other Hollywood studios.

However, one cannot fail to ask oneself which films can be dealt with and, looking back on what is known about what is cooking in the pot, one of those dates should be guaranteed for Deadpool 3 which, as we know, is being written. The irreverent character of Ryan Reynolds will be the protagonist of a story that will actually enter the timeline of the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another date, in all probability, will be occupied again Captain America interpreted by Anthony Mackie, also this title in the early stages of writing. The rest is shrouded in mystery and it is not known if the films in anticipation for that year will be followed by previous adventures with already known characters or will mark the entry of new superheroes, such as the new ones. X-Men. What is certain is that this great film production planning work will converge towards the major events from 2025 onwards, with those that will be the new ones. Avengers.

Below the trailer for Eternals.