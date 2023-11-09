Deadpool 3, Venom 3, Mortal Kombat 2, Minecraft and more will restart production as soon as possible

Summary The SAG-AFTRA strike has ended, allowing Hollywood to resume production on major films like Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, Venom 3, and mortal kombat 2.

The SAG-AFTRA strike is now over, with a tentative agreement between the actors union and AMPTP, meaning Hollywood is now going into overdrive to get major projects back into production. A new report from Deadline reveals which major movies will get priority and which will have their release and filming start dates changed, including movies like Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, poison 3, mortal kombat 2and the Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa.

Hollywood has largely been on pause for several months: the writers (WGA) went on strike in May, followed by the actors union in July. Once the 118-day actors’ strike is over, both film and television productions can begin again.

See what the new report says about companies like Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2and more below:

“Deadpool 3 from Marvel Studios/Disney, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy (50% completed); Paramount’s Gladiator 2 in Europe, Warner Bros.’ Tim Burton directed Beetlejuice 2 (which only has two days left), Clint Eastwood’s Jury No. 2 (which has about a dozen days left), and Venom 3 Sony.

The release date of Venom 3 It has now also been delayed from July 12, 2024 to November 8, 2024.

Other studio priorities include adapting Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, Finish with usstarring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from Wayfarer Studios and Sony, as well as director Joseph Kosinski’s Formula One film starring Brad Pitt from Apple Original Films.

RELATED: Actors’ Strike Is Over: SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement; Published statement





There has also been an update on the beginnings of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU, with Superman: legacy Now I’m looking to film March. Written and directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Superman: legacy Its launch is scheduled for June 11, 2025.

The voice behind the long-awaited Spiderman aftermath, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Versenow he can get back to work too, and the animated sequel was recently removed from the studio’s 2024 release schedule.

Other movies hoping to start filming in 2024 include Disney’s. tron 3, which currently has no release date; he Minecraft film starring Jason Momoa and directed by Jared Hess that will be released on April 4, 2025; the video game sequel mortal kombat 2 (no release date set); and Good luck Starring Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen and directed by Aziz Ansari.

Sag-AFTRA has now released a statement regarding the agreement reached between them and the studios. See an excerpt of the statement below:

“We are delighted and proud to inform you that today your Television and Theater Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01 am PST on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket sites are closed. “We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings across the country.”

And expect to hear a lot more about the Hollywood reboot in the coming days.