Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds announces the musical with a post on Twitter

Deadpool is undoubtedly one of the most versatile heroes of the Marvel universe: the mercenary with the wide mouth, in addition to always being impeccable in action scenes, is a well-rounded entertainer also and above all thanks to the verve of his interpreter Ryan Reynolds, who in these hours he has advanced an interesting hypothesis through social media.

A few days after the arrival of Deadpool on TikTok, in fact, the good Ryan has decided to appear once again on Twitter to celebrate the termination of the Twitter Fleets, namely the service launched by the well-known social network a few days ago to compete with Instagram stories.

What better way to celebrate it, then, than to present fans with a new, unpredictable version of the world’s most unfair superhero? Reynolds has in fact decided to present us via Twitter a new project that could see his character involved in a ‘unedited singing version: yes, we are talking about a musical about Deadpool.

Fourth chapter of the saga? Spin off? Prequel? Who knows: it is certain that we would jump for joy at the idea of ​​a Deadpool a rhythm of music! And you, what do you think? Would you like a similar project? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, let’s see which variants of Deadpool we could see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.


