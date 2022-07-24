deaf to rumors and criticism, the imperturbable Neymar Jr sees his future in Paris

TO ANALYSE – Under contract until 2027, the Brazilian international has reaffirmed his desire to stay at PSG this season. Christophe Galtier was careful not to be assertive…

“I want to stay in Paris“. Invited to speak about his future in the mixed zone on Saturday, after the victory over Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0) in a friendly, Neymar made a point that could not be clearer, slipping that “people talk too much“that he did”nothing to prove to anyone“. Move along, nothing to see. Words that echo those of Christophe Galtier, during his first Parisian press conference: “I want him to stay. He is a world class player. I have a very precise idea of ​​what I will expect from him.“.

Read also“I want to stay”: Neymar shows his ambitions with PSG

Knowing that the Brazilian international has been linked to Paris since the beginning of July until 2027 and that he receives a prohibitive salary (30 M€/year?), this should be enough to silence the (many) rumors that run his subject. Or not… Rumors which suggest that the Parisian management is as exhausted by its deviations, its fluctuating performances and its repeated injuries as the Ultras, who did not fail to boo him at the end of the season…