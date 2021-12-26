Deal made with Real Madrid, goodbye to Serie A immediately

Another blow for Carlo Ancelotti in view of next season. Also followed by the big names in Serie A, he found an agreement with Real Madrid

He will not arrive in Serie A, thus immediately finding an agreement with the real Madrid: another functional reinforcement for the defense of Carlo Ancelotti for the top player, who previously wore the jersey of Rome.

Antonio Rudiger will be the new defender of the real Madrid as revealed by the journalist Rudy Galetti. Thus the former powerhouse of the Rome will fly to Carlo Ancelotti as a free transfer since he did not extend his contract with Chelsea. A new important blow for the blancos, ready to return to competition in La Liga and in the Champions League after some uninspiring years.

READ ALSO >>> Shot in defense, Milan challenges Klopp: the situation

READ ALSO >>> Aubameyang at Milan, turning point and immediate exchange: the decision

The Italian coach himself has restored calm in the dressing room of Real, which has returned to score important results. New gift from Florentino Perez for next season.

Serie A transfer market, Rudiger has already chosen his future

The same Rudiger has also been associated with the big names in Serie A, including Juventus And Milan, who will thus have to think of new goals to reinforce Allegri and Pioli’s defensive department. The former Roma would have returned to Italy, but the agreement came with Real Madrid for the continuation of his increasingly exciting career.