deal worth 15 million, arrives in January and Vlahovic… – SOS Fanta

Jonathan Ikoné is one step away from Fiorentina. As announced in the last few hours (see tweet down), the Lille winger is very close to becoming the big purple hit for the January transfer market. The operation has come to life after a new meeting: there is an agreement on the contract between the ’98 winger and Fiorentina, intended to be a step also between clubs with a proposed by 15 million plus a percentage on resale which will be recognized by the French club. The operation will be valid from January, so we won’t have to wait for June.

What will this deal mean for Berardi? What role will he play in Fiorentina? And above all, this means that Dusan Vlahovic will it go away in January? Many questions to be answered with Fabrizio Romano and Guglielmo Cannavale in the podcast “Here we go”In Italian today, like every Thursday, with market updates and insights into fantasy football. In any case, the Ikoné deal he is not related to Vlahovic and therefore Fiorentina’s strategy is different. In the meantime, we have to close, we are at the last details to avoid the insertion of the Leipzig who is very interested, but Fiorentina are on a decisive pole.

