Dealers-extortionists: beatings and threats to “collect”. Arrests in Lonate and Cardano





LONATE POZZOLO – From drug dealers to extortionists: two very young people in handcuffs a Lonate and Cardano. The two for months have extorted a “customer” for a drug debt not honored with blows, phone calls and threatening “pizzini”. THE carabinieri of the operational and mobile radio unit of Busto Arsizio, coordinated by the public prosecutor of Busto Arsizio Nadia Calcaterra, at the end of the investigation, starting from the client-victim’s complaint, this morning, Friday 22 October, they arrested the two young men accused of drug dealing and extortion.

Arrest him this morning

These are two young men in their twenties, one resident in Cardano al Campo and the other in Lonate Pozzolo, to whom the carabinieri have notified respectively an order of custody in prison and one under house arrest, issued by the Gip of the Court of Busto Arsizio.

The complaint in 2019

In September 2019 a very young boy, who haunted the world of drug dealing and consumption, showed up at the offices of the operational and mobile radio unit of Busto Arsizio to report the repeated extortion episodes he had suffered for some time by the two arrested . The young victim explained that he had contracted money debts for a few hundred euros with both boys for the purchase of marijuana.

Debt with interest

Over time, the young man, due to contingent economic difficulties, had delayed in honoring the debt with the two drug dealers, managing to pay off only a part of it. But precisely because of the delay, the two pushers had demanded an amount greater than that coinciding with the consideration, adding a sort of interest as they pleased.

The work of the carabinieri

No longer able to cope with the increasingly demanding demands, the victim had tried to avoid any contact with the two drug dealers, who consequently had decided to switch to the de facto routes. From telephone threats to “pizzini” miners up to repeated episodes of beatings, thus endangering the physical and psychological safety of the victim. Hence the strength of the boy who, in exasperation, he asked the institutions for help and turned to the soldiers of the Operational Unit of Busto Arsizio to denounce it all. The investigations of the military have ascertained what the boy reported, allowing the judiciary to issue the order carried out today. In the morning the carabinieri reached the two young people at their respective homes and notified them of the restrictive measures and, while one of them in his home at the disposal of the Judicial Authority, the other was taken to prison in Busto Arsizio.

