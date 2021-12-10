deals on all the best games

The start of the The Game Awards 2021 is now closer than ever: to celebrate the great show that will celebrate the best games of this year, Steam has decided to start a new series of discounts dedicated to all the titles mentioned in this and previous editions.

This means that you can take advantage of great discounts not only on titles nominees for Game of the Year, as Resident Evil Village, but also take advantage of the offers on everyone else games in nomination for the different categories.

These are offers unrelated to the mid-week follies, still ongoing for the rest of the week: this initiative was designed precisely for celebrate the impending beginning of the ceremony presented by Geoff Keighley.

The discounts dedicated to The Game Awards have been specially cataloged by year related to the nomination or the victory: you can therefore conveniently discover not only this year’s candidates on Steam, but also the winners of previous editions and take advantage of great offers.

Among the candidates this year one of the most attractive is certainly Resident Evil Village, the latest chapter of Capcom’s survival horror saga that has garnered the acclaim of audiences and critics: today it can be yours with the 35% discount.

The offers dedicated to the other three GOTY candidates present on Steam could not be missing: we are talking of course It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2 And Deathloop discounted respectively of 38%, 35% and 50%.

However, there is also room for all the nominees in the various categories: among these we point out Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt’s ambitious RPG that today can be yours for yourself € 29.99.

Instead, among the winners of the previous years we want to point out Hades And Death Stranding, two authentic pearls that can be yours by spending less than 15 and 18 euros.

Listing all the products available on discount would be a very difficult task: we have mentioned only a few, which is why we invite you to go to the following address and scroll through the complete list yourself.

We point out that all promotions will be available until 13 December: While waiting to find out who will win this edition of The Game Awards, you can enjoy great new titles for one low price.

In the meantime, we remind you that the first winner has already been elected by the public: here is the amazing game that won the Players’ Voice.

While waiting to find out who will receive the most coveted award, we have also summarized in our special all the pros and cons relating to each individual candidate.