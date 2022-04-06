Deals: these 9 Xbox games are discounted and cost less than $500 MXN

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Are you an Xbox user? We have news that surely interests you. What happens is that, like every Tuesday, we have a selection of offers for you to expand your digital collection without spending more.

What kind of offers can we find in the Xbox store this week? The first thing that strikes us is that the acclaimed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice it can be had for only $99 MXN.

In case you want something with a little more comedy, you should know that there is a package with the 2 RPGs of South Park for just over $400 MXN. So, if you take advantage of this promotion, it is as if you will get each of the games for approximately $200 MXN. Nothing bad!

Something we want to make clear is that these offers are not Deals With Gold. This means that you have the opportunity to take advantage of them without the need for an active Xbox LIVE Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Without further ado, we leave you with the Xbox deals of the week:

Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition ― $131 MXN

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition ― $241 MXN

Child of Light Ultimate Edition ― $115 MXN

Desperados III ― $423 MXN

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen ― $479 MXN

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle ― $300 MXN

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice ― $99 MXN

Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Rear in Peril ― $402 MXN

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate ― $375 MXN

Now that you saw the offers, tell us, what did you think? Do you plan to take advantage of any of them? Tell us in the comments.

