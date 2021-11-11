deals with renewal without Raiola

Milan, the latest on the renewal of Romagnoli

Also the captain has the contract expiring in June 2022, but in this case the intention of Milan is to reach a renewal with a strong reduction in the salary. Romagnoli currently earns 6 million a season and has become one of the highest paid in the squad, but in the hierarchies of Pioli he is certainly not one of the most titled. He himself is aware of the situation and is willing to revise the salary downwards in order to stay.

Milan offers 3.5 million while the defender asks for 4.5 million. The novelty told by Gazzetta dello Sport is that in the last few weeks contacts continued between Maldini-Massara and Romagnoli himself, effectively cutting agent Mino Raiola out of the negotiation. It is no mystery that relations between the manager and the executives are very cold after the Donnarumma case and for this reason Romagnoli’s move could prove invaluable in finding a meeting point and avoiding a junction.