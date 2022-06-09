Dean Pelic: the handsome model that Belinda has conquered

Winning as always! Belinda after ending his relationship with Christian Nodal, was branded as playful and convincing, which is why she would move away from the press by moving to Spain where she has focused on her artistic career but apparently the actress of “Welcome to Eden” could give love a chance again, as she is being pursued by the Croatian model, Dean Pelic.

It was through social networks that the Belifans were able to glimpse the interest that the handsome European has had in the photographs that the singer posts on Instagram.

In several images the model has commented with tender emojis and even in one of his last photos that Belinda title with a simple “d”, Dean Pelic responded with a capital “D”, showing the interest he has in the singer.

There have been so many signs of affection that the interpreter’s fans have begun to call them: “Belic”, thus forgetting the compound name that they would give the singer with her ex-partner: Nodeli.

Who is Dean Pellic?

Dean Pellic is model, best-selling author, TV host and life coach, according to the biography of his Instagram profile, a social network in which he is followed by 128 thousand followers. The influencer lives in Croatia.