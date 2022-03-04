DeAndre Jordan will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers for the rest of the season

Once he clears waivers on Thursday, free agent center DeAndre Jordan is expected to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers for the rest of the season, sources told ESPN.

Teams have until 5 pm ET on Thursday to make a claim on Jordan, but so far there’s been no indication that’s going to happen, sources said.

The Lakers placed Jordan on waivers Tuesday and used the spot on their roster to sign veteran point guard/shooting guard DJ Augustin.

The Sixers have been aggressive in their search for a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the deadline trade to acquire James Harden, sources said, and the Lakers’ waiver of the 33-year-old Jordan brings them closer. to fill that gap in your list.

Jordan, who signed a minimum one-year, $2.6 million contract to join the Lakers this season, would save the Sixers $2.3 million in luxury taxes if he signs a free-agent deal instead of being claimed on waivers. The Sixers have an open spot on their roster for Jordan.

Jordan started 19 games this season before leaving the team’s rotation. Jordan made the All-NBA First Team with the Clippers in 2016, and was a two-time All-NBA All-Defensive First Team selection in 2015 and 2016.