Deans and directors of Schools of Medicine meet at UCATECI

La Vega.- The deans and directors of the Schools of Medicine members of the Dominican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine held its regular meeting this Thursday at the Technological Catholic University of Cibao (UCATECI)where the deans were received by Dr. Víctor Veras, dean of Medicine at said university.

The president of the association, Dr. Miguel Robiou and dean of the health area of ​​the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo began the agenda with an invocation to God, by Dr. Danilo Ricourt, and the presentation of the newly elected president of the Pan American Federation of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (FEPAFEM), Doctor Marcos Nunez Cuervowho explained his work plan for 2022-2025 and the activities to participate at the international level.

The comparability process of the National Committee for Accreditation and Foreign Medical Education, the workshop given by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions, the successful participation of the Dominican delegation in the Pan American Conference of Medical Education in Concepción de Chile, from April 19 to 22, and topics such as the VII International Congress of Medical Education of the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from June 13 to 18, 2022 and meeting plans with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, and the Pan American Health Organization.

The central theme was the progress of the revision of the Regulation Norms, Accreditation of the Schools of Medicine. The universities UCATECI, UTESA, INTEC, PUCMM, UNIREMHOS, UNPHU, UCE, UNIBE and UASD were present with justified excuses from UCNE and O&Med. The next ordinary meeting will be on May 19, 2022, with the UASD as its headquarters.