Deans of Medicine claim the MIR model for Selectivity

Pablo Lara, Inmaculada Ballesteros and Luis Capitan.

In the midst of a debate on reform and the need to standardize the university access system, the deans of the faculties of Medicine have put on the table the proposal of an exclusive model for access to this university career. To deal with the “uncertainty that affects many students” when trying to access a degree, they claim “a unique calendar to access the Medicine places that was similar to the one carried out for the election of MIR places”. In this way, it will be allowed “determine before the beginning of the course the allocation of places so that all are covered”as explained to Medical Writing the president of the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine, Paul Lara. On the other hand, it points out that if any student can access to study at any public university with the EBAU note (Evaluation of the Baccalaureate for University Access), “it would be desirable for the exam to be common, but the powers for that decision belong to the autonomous communities, they have opted for the current system in which these tests are different by territory”. Nevertheless, regrets that “a single exam is not possible”since this would depend on the agreement of the 17 autonomous communities, which have transferred the competences in education.



A test to access fairer medicine

For its part, Immaculate Ballesterosdean of the Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real of the University of Castilla-La Mancha, agrees that “homogeneity in the test would be fairer for all students”. Regarding the exam model, he rules out that it be completely multiple-choice, as is the case with the MIR, because at the EBAU tests with open answers “are also very useful for Assess whether concepts are understood or whether students make spelling mistakes, they know how to write, etc.” In his opinion, this is “very valuable for access to university”. In the same line remains Louis Captaindean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Seville: “That the EBAU exam be universal, without differences between autonomous communities, is desirable”. However, he regrets that “this is very difficult to achieve, because there is an increasing tendency for communities to be more independent and go their own way.” “A point of view similar to the MIR for the EBAU would be much more desirable”, since with a single exam and a unified day “no one doubts that number 1 is number 1 on merit”. This is the positive of the test type compared to open-response exams, such as the EBAU, where the mark “depends on many factors”. “That the EBAU exam be universal, without differences between autonomous communities, is desirable”



The problem of the multiple choice exam of the MIR