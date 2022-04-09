Deans Propose Moving It Up To October

Applicants for the MIR 2022 exam.

The deans of the Faculties of Medicine want advance the date of the MIR exam to “October or November”. At the 79th General Assembly of the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine (Cndfme), the entrance exam for Specialized Health Training (FSE) and the date of its celebration, which this year was on January 29. Although some time has already passed, to February, the deans agreed that the time lag since graduation in June is too long.

“The National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine proposes advance the date of the MIR exam as much as possible so that it is closer to the moment of graduation”, explain sources who attended the General Assembly to Medical Writing. Currently, students spend from June to February without being active, although they prepare for the MIR exam. The deans agreed that “it would be good if the MIR exam was in october or november“, after completing his time at the Faculty in June and taking into account the MIR preparation time.

However, the body that decides the date of the MIR exam is the Government of Spain after meetings between the Ministry of Health and the Forum of the Professions, where the publication of the FSE call and the deadline for submitting applications.

Is the weight of the MIR exam adequate?

There was also agreement between the deans of the Faculties of Medicine in reduce the weight of the MIR exam in the final grade, which is 90 percent while the transcript is 10 percent. The deans consider that “the note of the academic record must weigh more in the final grade because what the students do in the six years at the Faculty is being underestimated”.

This line of work is being negotiated with the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca) and other levels. Although the academic record has gone from 4 to 10 percent, for the deans this figure is not enough at present, but they have not decided for proposing no other percentage.

“We are convinced that the academic record will be valued more and more because it is a contradiction that students spend six years acquiring knowledge, doing internships and training as doctors and then take the MIR exam, which is worth 90 percent of their final grade,” the same sources justify.

This proposal is linked to the pre-assessment test at the entrance to the Faculty that the deans want to implement. In this way, those who are likely to be good doctors and other candidates who may be very good in other disciplines, but not in Medicine, could be assessed.

Finally, the General Assembly of the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine also addressed the shortage of doctors that is estimated to be in the future. Although the deans consider that the studies reflect the future scenario, there is a majority in the Conference that assures that It’s not just a matter of math and numbers. The debate on the role of the doctor was opened in the General Assembly, considering that in the future it will not be the same as it is now and proposing that “if doctors really act as doctors and did not do administrative taskswhich other professionals can do, the foreseeable need for doctors would not be as high in the future”.