Dear 2022 bills, the vademecum on how to save on the streets of Rimini

Rimini, 3 February 2022 – Following the worsening of the energy crisis and the increase in bills from gas and electricity, Municipality of Rimini, Federconsumatori, Adoc and Adiconsum “have jointly decided to promote a awareness campaign ah hoc to try to support families, citizens and businesses in this delicate moment and, above all, to make known the old and new rules in the field of tariffs, bonus And installments of bills “.

The initiative, the administration explains, will take the form of “leaflet And posters that will be posted around the city, where, in a clear and simple way, the various measures to be used to face the increase in taxes and mitigate the criticalities will be summarized. “At the basis of the decision to launch this campaign, the commissioner observes Municipal Social Protection, Kristian Gianfreda, and the president of Federconsumatori Rimini, Graziano Urbinati, there is the conviction that “between the pandemic and the sketch of costs today it is essential to avoid adding further difficulties to an economic situation that is not in itself simple”.









The support of the Municipality

In addition to moving on the level of information, the promoters of the initiative are trying to “put in place – add Gianfreda and Urbinati – actions to mitigate the negative consequences and give support to the holders of companies, ai economic operators and at families, in addition to those already existing “.

Precisely for this reason, they explain, “together with Hera Group we have worked on an improvement strategy compared to that prepared by the Government “: for all customers who have a multiservice bill, it was decided that” the installment payments is also extended to other services, such as water service, while, for families with bills higher than 1,000 euros, the possibility of installments exceeding the 10 months“. For particular cases, moreover,” the hypothesis of a remodeling of repayment plans already granted for customers who have the will to honor the debt, even if deferred over time, is under consideration “.

The goal, the two conclude, is “to meet families and citizens, already exhausted by the pandemic, and to give concrete support to businesses, so that they do not encounter production blocks and situations of paralysis”.







