Dear bills, A2A: “Up to 10 installments for residential users”

A2A and the companies of the ACSM-AGAM and AEB Groups have shared the initiatives implemented in support of customers who are facing i increases in bills for the supply of energy due toincrease in gas costs with the main consumer associations (Acu, Adiconsum, Adoc, Adusbef, Altroconsumo, Assoutenti, Casa Del Consumatore, Cittadinanzattiva, Condacons, Codes, Confconsumatori, Federconsumatori, Konsumer, Lega Consumatori, Movimento Consumatori, Movimento Difesa Del Cittadino, Udicon, Unione Nazione Consumers).

Residential users

These are concessions that have been made available to customers to support and strengthen the measures taken at the government and regulatory level. The options presented concern the bills issued up to the end of April 2022 for residential users (families and condominiums) relating to the supplies of electricity, gas and district heating (which so far has not been the subject of specific provisions), both in the free market and in regulated markets.

Up to 10 installments

A2A and its subsidiaries make available forms of payment in installments of the entire amount of the bills with maximum flexibility, according to the specific needs of customers, without the application of interests and with the consequent suspension of posting actionseven before the invoice expires. The payment can be split up to 10 installmentswith a first payment the amount of which can be agreed as needed.

Today’s agreement involves the companies of the A2A Group and those of the investee groups that deal with the supply of electricity, gas and district heating (A2A Energia, A2A Calore e Servizi, Linea Green, Gelsia, Acel Energie, Comocalor and Varese Risorse) .

The effectiveness of these concessions will be monitored through periodic meetings with consumer associations, in order to reshape the conditions according to customer needs, the evolution of the energy scenario and any further government interventions. The companies involved make all the contact channels available to associations and customers, available in the bill, which can be useful for finding an effective and personalized solution for every need.

From the lodge to the trade unions

The increase in the amount of bills dictated by the growth in the cost of gas supply nationwide also saw the unions appeal to the Loggia – a 25% shareholder, like the Municipality of Milan of A2A – so that families in difficulty do not are left alone. Among the hypotheses also the establishment of an anti-price increase fund. And if the opposition asks that A2A’s dividends be put on the table to calm the amount of Brescia’s bills, that of A2A, pending measures from the Government, seems to be a first response to appease even the controversies raised by several parts regarding the appropriateness of price increases for those users connected to the district heating networkwhich produces energy from the burning of waste (and therefore not by resorting to gas, or at least only partially). A question posed, among others, by Stefano Saglia from Brescia, a member of the Arera college, the Regulatory Authority for energy, networks and the environment.

