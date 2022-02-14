Dear bills, Assoutenti’s latest report launches a new alarm: what it is

A report produced in recent days by Assoutenti provides yet another testimony of how serious the situation is and what kind of economic drain the citizens are about to face.

There are many products that are increasing in price due to the abnormal increases in the price of energy in recent months, that they are putting in very strong economic difficulty both families and the entire industrial sector of our country. And now, to launch a new alarm on how serious the situation is, the new report drawn up by the association has arrived Assoutenti. In fact, the report found that on the basis of the latest Istat data for the month of January 2022, families are dealing with increases that in all they could cost the population around 38.5 billion. The situation is therefore very serious and also for this reason it was one of the main topics addressed by Prime Minister Draghi in his latest public release.

Dear bills, Draghi’s words on the government’s next move to contain the increases

The premier, after speaking of the Resilience Plan with European funds, as a solution born in the first place to financially support the nation for its rebirth, he explained that the government is doing everything to try to contain these increases. Next week the Council of Ministers should approve a new decree that will allocate between five and seven billion euros to expensive bills. However, it will be necessary to understand how the executive intends to spend these funds. Last week, for example, the consumer protection association Arera made a very specific proposal that could, however, give instant relief to thousands of citizens.

Arera has substantially proposed to eliminate from the bill all expenses that are not related to energy consumption in the strict sense, in order to purify costs, given the new bloodletting that await citizens at the next bill on energy utilities.