Dear bills, because Dolomiti Energia cannot do anything: the president Massimo De Alessandri explains it to us – Chronicle

TRENTO. Everyone invokes it, Dolomiti Energia. Families and businesses expect that the public spa that holds the energy of Trentino will be able to lend a hand to tackle the expensive bills. Vain waiting. Massimo De Alessandri, president of Dolomiti Energia Holding (Deh), the public-private spa controlled by the provinces and municipalities of Trento and Rovereto, explains why the spa has blunt weapons. Mica is Cedis, the electricity consortium of Storo which, as a cooperative, has been able to offer discounts on the bill to its members.

President De Alessandri, you are called into question. How are things?

«Premise: the energy market is complex and articulated. And having production does not mean automatically having intervention tools ».

That means?

“For the bills, a distinction must be made. There is gas, which is the real problem, because it also drives the increase in the price of electricity: De buys it at market prices and, if the cost increases, it is transferred to users through the trading company, for which the margins are minimal. And there is the electricity that De produces, sells to the Power Exchange from which he buys it back to resell it. And this is the point: the commercial company of the group that buys electricity and gas has minimal margins, around 5%. It is clear that if the gas increases by 5-6 times, from 0.20 to 1.20 euros per cubic meter, the bill will suffer. And have no room for maneuver. The increase is so high that it puts the whole of Europe and the whole system in crisis ”.

So on the gas you can do anything?

“Nothing. We have decided not to give cancellation due to excess cost, and we could have done so, for fixed price contracts … ».

How many?

“About 20%, and for us they are loss-making contracts. This will be seen with the balance sheet of our trading company. We gritted our teeth, acting as a shock absorber for both gas and electricity ».

Here, what margins of shares do you have for the electricity bill?

“Everyone talks about extra profits, but in reality there aren’t any.”

Because?

«Because Dolomiti Energia, like other large production companies, such as Enel, sells energy in advance. The one sold in December 2021 had actually been sold twelve months earlier, at the prices at the time. So, on that energy others gain, not us. In 2021 we have already sold part of the energy that will be produced in 2022: they are hedging contracts. They are done to stabilize results in highly fluctuating markets. And not being able to sell at higher prices, there is no extra profit. All made worse by the fact that it does not rain. December and January were two dry months, and we live on water. No water, no production, despite having already partially sold energy in advance ».

QWhat is the drop in production?

“Of 30-40% in two months”.

And what will the impact on the budget be?

“There will, of course. Fortunately, there are other business sectors, such as the distribution of gas and electricity … ».

The government, on the other hand, has decided to raise cash on extra profits …

«The“ Sostegni ter ”decree is in the Official Gazette. It provides for a capping (a cap, ed) of prices for producers of renewable sources, based on the average of the previous ten years. Anything that exceeds 60 euros per MWh, and today the price is around 220 euros, must be turned over to the GSE to calm the bills. Madness! ».

For what reason?

“For two reasons. Because more than ever at this moment renewable energies should be encouraged, not slowed down. And because the revenue will be ridiculous: we are talking about 1.5-2 billion, against higher costs due to the increases, for the Italian system, of 40 billion or more. The same decree, however, was forgotten about gas producers (4 billion m3 in Italy). Something like 3.6 billion euros which Eni will benefit from. It should also be remembered that the government, in addition to putting a cap on extra-charges, has also removed the system charges for VAT numbers with more than 16.5 kW installed and has also intervened in favor of large energy-intensive companies. And then there is the bonus for the poorest families ».

The issue of renewing large hydroelectric concessions is always on the table. Are you working on the hypothesis of project finance, that is, of a public-private partnership?

“It’s an option on the table, but we’re not working on it. The real theme, for the concessions, is another … ».

Which?

«The one posed by the Copasir report: concessions are a strategic problem for the country, and no country in Europe today wants to bid for expiring concessions. If a strategic asset is put up for tender, there would be competitors from half the world at home! ».

Will there be a drop in prices?

“There will be a downsizing. But the market will find equilibrium at higher prices than in the past, and Italy is too dependent on foreign countries for gas. This is why it would be madness to compete with the sun, renewable sources and hydroelectricity ».