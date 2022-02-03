Dear bills in Emilia-Romagna: from 46 thousand euros at the gym to 42 thousand in the Arci club

To aggravate the situation for shops, restaurants, bars, hotels, sports facilities already marked by the closures of the last two years of the pandemic, a new boulder is now added: the increase in electricity and gas bills. Some have already reached astronomical figures, those to come promise unpleasant surprises. The expensive energy crisis weighs on everyone and incoming expenses risk making it even inconvenient to keep open. Close in order not to fail. So much so that even in Emilia-Romagna the cry of alarm of economic activities is spreading like wildfire.







The high bill risks putting many Bolognese companies in crisis, warned the president of Confcommercio Ascom Bologna Enrico Postacchini. While the Modenese section of Confcommercio has already estimated that energy will cost between 90 and 100 million euros more on service sector operators in the province of Modena. A situation that worries from north to south. In Sicily, as a sign of protest, a group of restaurateurs launched the #BlackOutDinner, an hour of candlelit dinner to reveal the discomfort of economic categories in the face of rising costs in gas and electricity bills.

Between reduced admissions, difficulties in guaranteeing anti-Covid regulations and rising bills, the pools make it known that they are facing a nightmare quarter. In December, the Piscine Pergolesi plant in Modena received a bill of 25 thousand euros. While the Garden Sporting Center in Rimini spent 46 thousand euros. A rate doubled compared to October (when the cost was around 24 thousand) and even tripled compared to before the pandemic. Numbers sufficient to clarify the discouragement of the managers of sports facilities also in Emilia-Romagna.

Last but not least, the theme of the third sector makes room. Spaces for socializing, such as recreational clubs, meeting points for the elderly, cultural and sports spots already stand up with difficulty and risk not surviving with the blow of expensive bills. The Circolo Arci San Lazzaro in via Bellaria (Bologna), has announced that it will suspend all activities on January 31 in protest. THEThe club, which has 5 thousand members, makes it known that between electricity and gas it has come to spend 23 thousand euros in the winter months. “Now, yesOnly for the month of December, we will spend 52 thousand euros. A madness. Even if the next ones are like this, we cannot survive ”, the alarm of President Franco Fanizzi. “The commercial activity is at serious risk of unsustainability, and is currently the only possible revenue to cover the cost of 37 jobs”, reads the note sent.