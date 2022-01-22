Dear-bills, in the Modenese PD there is chaos over Hera: “350 thousand will be able to pay in installments”

Someone considers it a step forward, someone else points out that for a company that is bursting with health, as the 2021 accounts certify, even the latest provision is a small thing, however financed at least in part by the government with the Budget Law. At the center there are still the stratospheric bills received in recent days by the Modenese, and in particular the position of Hera, which last Tuesday announced the activation of an ad hoc service at the counters, giving a series of tips to consume less, starting from … lowering the heating. Words that have infuriated many Modenese, including the regional councilor of the Democratic Party Francesca Malettifor which the multiutility could and should do much more.

And while the words of the regional councilor have created chaos in the Democratic Party, with the “pact of mayors” concerned with preserving the dividends guaranteed by the multiutility, the issue was also addressed yesterday by the mayor Gian Carlo Muzzarelli in a meeting with the top management of the company: «The expensive bill is certainly not a problem that can be tackled at the local level – he explains – a decisive intervention by the government and a strong energy policy are needed. But something can and must also be done on the territory: I met the top management of Hera – says Muzzarelli – and I asked them to evaluate which extraordinary interventions can be activated by the company, in addition to what must be guaranteed by the government by reducing the burden of excise duties or with extraordinary resources to cut bills. It is clear that Hera has purchased energy at certain prices and certainly cannot distribute it below cost, but I believe there is room for intervening on the possibility of installments in favor of businesses and households, going beyond the already high numbers of last year “.

As for the savings tips that had infuriated many people (including Maletti), the mayor judges them positively, but “asked for reassurance on the confirmation and relaunch of the benefits for families who have a lower Isee range and who, I am convinced that they are already very careful about saving. In addition to businesses and families, attention will also be paid to the world of culture, sport, the third sector and volunteering. Certain bills can become unsustainable for these associations ».

The pressing of the first citizens, starting from that of Modena, therefore led the multiutility to expand the pool of installments: “In this period of strong growth in energy prices, which is putting families and businesses in difficulty – says Hera – the group has long since made concrete commitments to support its customers and is ready to expand them. First of all, in 2021 alone, around 30 thousand installments of bills were granted to Modenese customers (200 thousand to all customers). Downstream of the energy crisis, a plan has already been prepared for a further expansion of this instrument, for the benefit of families and businesses, in full compliance with the regulatory provisions, with the availability of up to 350 thousand installments in 2022, without the application of interest. A tool – continues Hera – which customers can easily access by calling the call center or by going to the branches. For amounts exceeding two thousand euros, a special channel has been studied which provides for an appointment with dedicated staff ».

After all, the government in Finance has made available a billion for the installments: also for this reason there are those who continue to consider the proposal of the multiutility too little incisive. “Finally – Hera closes – it should be pointed out that the tension in energy prices also involves the same group, which uses more than 750 million kWh and 100 million cubic meters of gas for its services”.

