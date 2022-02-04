Dear bills, is the free market worthwhile? More and more families choose it

Bills, more customers in the free market

The number of households and businesses that choose the free energy market and leave the protection regimes is rising. According to the latest Arera monitoring, 59.7% of households are customers of the free light market (+ 2.4% in six months) and 70.4% of businesses (+ 2.4%), while in gas, 62% of domestic customers (+ 1.8%) and 71.3% of condominiums (+ 1.4%). «Customers – underlines the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment in a note – have done so proactively, by calling the company or online. Significantly decreases the share of respondents who claim to have signed the contract after receiving a call from a call center: compared to the previous analysis they fell by -26.8% among domestic workers and -36.9% among non- domestic “. Families in particular are making the leap. “Domestic customers – writes theAuthority chaired by Stefano Besseghini – they changed supplier at a rather high rate compared to the first years monitored. If the trend recorded up to September is confirmed for the last quarter of 2021, the annual rate will be 17.4% for electricity and 12.4% for gas “.

The acceleration is recorded precisely in the period of the boom in energy prices and expensive bills, to take advantage of the possibility of having offers at a lower price than the boom of this period, which analysts believe will drop starting from the second half 20220 .

But is it still worthwhile to switch to the free market at a time when prices have exploded? How you do it? And what false myths are there to dispel?

