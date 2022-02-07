Dear bills, parties pressing on the government: immediately fondi- Corriere.it

The League wants at least five billion euros for the second quarter of the year. And he speaks openly of budget variance. The Five Stars do not give precise figures, but from today they will put the theme in a strong way to Mario Draghi, even for them families, businesses and shops cannot be left without concrete help from April onwards. The same goes for Forza Italia: the problem of the cost of energy and the expensive bills is no longer eludable and the party believes that the wall that both Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Economy are raising on this issue will not be able to hold up for long.

The energy dossier at the moment also of dynamics that remain confidential, at least so they tell in the League. Even if the Prime Minister Mario Draghi officially excludes a budget deviation for expensive energy, which among other things would require the green light of the European Commission as well as the approval of the Italian Parliament, an embryo of negotiations on a further decree would already be in progress and would involve both the head of the Mef, Daniele Franco and the ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, of economic development, and Roberto Cingolani, of the ecological transition. The versions are divergent, unlike who you contact, the game is also political, because talking about budget variance, even if only for the problem of the cost of energy, would immediately open other requests on other issues by the majority parties.



On this dossier Matteo Salvini awaits a meeting with Draghi. The matter could end in the Council of Ministers as early as this week, but probably next week with greater concreteness. The leader of the League says that at this moment the national emergency for families and businesses is not the electoral law but blocking the increases in electricity and gas and therefore an urgent decree is needed. Salvini continues: The electoral law and the reforms are fine but at the moment the emergency is blocking the increases in electricity and gas. For the increase in bills alone, companies will pay 37 billion more in 2022. If we add households and gas, we exceed 50 billion. Artisans and traders are suffering and the savings of the Italians are dwindling.

Also in Forza Italia they put their feet up. Antonio Tajani, party coordinator, aligned on the issue with the leader of the League: Today the first problem of the Italians is not the debate on the future of the center-right, but the expensive bills with businesses and families that risk ending up on their knees, it is necessary to intervene in a determined manner immediately. In his party, Undersecretary of Defense Giorgio Mul echoes him: We need to find the necessary resources to calm the prices of electricity and gas.

If the Pd at this moment appears in the window, Italia viva has a more moderate position: To reduce the cost of bills, courageous choices are needed and not useless slogans roared into the microphones – says Donatella Conzatti, senator and secretary of the Budget Committee -. A new deviation means other current expenses owed. Let’s think about it. And instead we act quickly for the energy transformation, for the community purchases of energy sources, for the reform of the general system charges. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, is not part of the majority and openly attacks the executive: While the parties of the majority are thinking of giving life to unnatural alliances to survive the next elections, the government totally deviated from reality and to pay the consequences are always and only Italians

