Dear bills, tax on extra-profits check: what is it?

The idea of tax the extra profits of energy companies to calm the expensive bills.

To anticipate the strategy yesterday, the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti according to which it is “a shared opinion within the government” that you need to tax your earnings made by utilities thanks to the increase in gas prices.

Dear bills, Government studies tax on extra profits

Giorgetti spoke at a press conference in Montecitorio, together with his party secretary, Matteo Salvini.

“I think it is shared opinion within the government that the extra-profits of those who, in relation to this very particular situation, are recording, must in some way contribute to general taxation, to allow intervention against the most disadvantaged categories “. And he added: “The modalities are being studied by the Ministry of Economy, but I believe that we will go in this direction”.

Salvini in pressing

For the leader of the League, “energy and bills will be the national emergency of 2022, which not everyone has perceived. I asked Draghi by January for an extra effort, especially for businesses, against the dear energy “.

Yes of the CinqueStelle Movement

The idea of ​​taxing the profits of energy companies also appeals to people Five stars, who have included it in a package of 4 proposals against expensive bills. The leader Giuseppe Conte explained them this way today. First of all, “the zeroing of VAT 2022 on the increase in bills compared to the average prices of 2021”. Then, “a solidarity contribution from the operators who have obtained important profits – without any increase in costs – from the increases in recent months”.

The tax on energy companies is also liked by the consumer association Codacons: “We believe it is right in this moment of emergency to introduce a levy to be paid by those who, thanks to the increase in energy prices, are obtaining enormous gains”, explains President Carlo Rienzi.

The topic also spoke about in the last press conference Premier Draghi: “The budget law has already allocated 3.5 billion. Other measures are planned in the following quarter and in the following months. The way of government support is important but it cannot be the only one. Those who have made large profits from this increase in the price of gas must be asked to share them with the rest of society ”.