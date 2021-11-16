Dear bills, thanks to the grillini, gas costs us 20 times more

Of course, you have to consider the perfect post storm Covid. The global economic situation must be taken into account. But if the price of bills is skyrocketing madly, it is also due to political choices made in the recent past by the political leaders of this strange country.

Perhaps families have not yet realized how much the cost of energy has increased, but companies do. In Murano, as shown by Fourth Republic, the famous artisans all over the world are forced to shut down the glass furnaces due to the increase in the price of methane. For 50 cubic meters of gas, about 13 thousand euros were spent in September. In October, for the same identical consumption, 48 thousand euros. A tremendous increase, that risks killing an entire sector of Italian artisan luxury. And what a vengeance that Italy could produce hydrocarbons “at home” at a cost of 20 times lower – twenty times! – compared to the price paid today to import it.

“We haven’t built platforms for the Adriatic for years now”, says Oscar Guerra, CEO of the Platform Constriction Company in Fourth Republic. “Because Italy has decided that methane gas must be entirely imported from abroad”, paying for it much more. A huge mistake, especially considering that extracting it from our seas would mean obtaining a gas with a negligible cost 5 cents per cubic meter. “We import from various countries around the world: Libya, Algeria and Qatar. From far away. The problem is that in this long journey about 25% of the methane is used for transport and there are gas leaks along the lines ”. The paradox? “By importing it, we increase greenhouse emissions by about 30%”. Translated: we pollute more.

Whose fault is it? The blocking of gas searches in the Italian seas is due to a rule wanted by the first Conte government, with Lega e Five Stars movement in majority. The grillini fought some battles No Triv one of their flags, also in the wake of the referendum – theoretically rejected by the Italians – back in 2016. “You did not vote for us to leave everything as it was – said Di Maio on January 25, 2019 – You voted for change. And an important step for this change in the development model is to stop drilling ”.

The fact is that while our 140 rigs are stopped, our Croatian neighbors continue to mine. “It’s like a glass with two straws: there we are and the countries bordering the Adriatic – insists Guerra – Whoever is in front of us continues to suck, so even if we stand still, the glass empties “. Horned and beaten.