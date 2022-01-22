Dear-bills, the government taxes only the extra-profits from renewable sources: those from coal or gas plants intact

To cope with the expensive-bills, mainly due to the rise in the price of gas, will also be taxed extra profits from the energy companies. It will happen through a mechanism that points straight to renewables, those with currently lower costs and, on paper, with margins greater than profit. According to the latest draft of the dl Supportsin fact, from 1 February to 31 December 2022 a “mechanism of compensation two-way ”on the price of energy produced by renewable energy plants, so as to lighten in part the system charges on bills. The Energy Service Manager (GSE) will calculate the difference between the current prices and the average prices of energy produced up to 2020 by solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and wind power plants incentivized with old systems. Producers will have to pay the difference on these extra profits, or they will collect it if the difference is negative. In practice they will have to pay a difference calculated taking into account fair pre-crisis prices. As explained in a note from the Council of Ministers, this is a mechanism inspired by a “emergency logic”And, therefore, with a limited duration. A trip to clean sources or a fair and necessary measure? “It would be reasonable, if the same sacrifice were also asked of the fossil sources sector and, in general, also to other types of companies they are doing extra profits with high prices ”he replies to ilfattoquotidiano.it Michele Governatori, Energy Manager of the think tank HERE YOU ARE. And this is all the unsolved skein between the lines of the decree. “The two-way compensation mechanism is positive – adds Governors – but the problem is the inconsistency which is coupled with a distorted reading, recently denied by Minister Cingolani, according to whom it is the decarbonization to raise costs. In this context, then, one can also see the tripping “.

Support Decree between renewables and fossils – In detail, the mechanism will be applied to the electricity produced by photovoltaic systems of power exceeding 20 kW benefiting from fixed rates deriving from the mechanism of the Energy Account, not dependent on market prices, as well as on that produced by plants powered by hydroelectric source, geothermal and wind power who do not access tariff incentive mechanisms for differences. The provisions do not apply to the energy subject to supply contracts concluded before the date of entry into force of the decree “provided that they are not linked to the trend in the prices of the spot energy markets (short-term market prices, ed) and that, in any case, they are not stipulated at a price upper middle of 10%”With respect to the value set using the new calculation method, limited to the duration of the contracts. In the draft decree, however, there is also another novelty. For the first time, the government intervenes cutting the Sad, i environmentally harmful subsidies, an extent from which resources will come for about 105 million euros per year starting from 2022 and for which the Minister of Ecological Transition would have spent a lot. The same sources, however, admit that this is a small figure, given that there is talk of subsidies that exceed 34 billion. In particular, the reduction of excise duty for the fuels used in rail transport of persons and goods, exemption from excise duty on energy products used for the production of magnesium from sea water and the exemption from excise duty on energy products for ships that only handle within the transshipment port. Furthermore, the use of resources from the Fund for Sustainable Growth for research, development and innovation projects in the oil, coal and natural gas sectors is excluded.

Extra-profits left intact – “Those around 105 million are one derisory figure with respect to aid to energy-intensive companies and to the withdrawal on renewable“, Comments Governors, according to which the mechanism of the so-called ‘Robin Hood Tax‘are excluded important sectors. “Even thermoelectric plants, both those a coal than those a gas, they are doing extra profits”Explains the Energy Manager of Ecco. “On the gas front, in fact – he adds – Italy is well interconnected, so much so that it has often exported gas in this period of crisis”. This is because Italy is connected to theAlgeria via Tunisia, to the Libya and now fromAzerbaijan with the Tap. “During a gas crisis that comes largely from the Russia, having the only southern pipes allowed Italy to export. Apart from a few exceptions, therefore, it is not that Italian plants generally pay more for gas than those of Central European countries – explains Governors – but the price of electricity in our country, even more so in this phase of crisis, it continued to be higher than that of neighboring countries “. For this the thermoelectric plants are doing extra profits (major or minor depending on whether or not these plants participated in the capacity market, which provides for the return of the excess profit with respect to the price of gas). And, again for this reason, it awakens perplexity the fact that they come excluded from the measure. “And then – he adds – there is the whole production chain of those who produce it, import it and sell it. I agree with the vice president of Legambiente, Edoardo Zanchini and I wonder if it is ever possible that for a crisis introduced by the market fossil sources it only has to pay that part of the industry it has invested for free yourself from gas“. Of course, the problem that arises with mechanisms such as that of the ‘Robin Hood Tax’ is the difficulty of calculating the extra profit and understanding who does it. “Certainly not only producers – he explains – but, for example, also any trader who buys energy with a long-term agreement at a fixed price and sells it at a spot price. And even some renewable power plants may or may not have extra profits, depending on the type of incentive they benefit from, how they set sales prices and how they supply energy ”.

The Ets knot – Another measure envisaged in the draft decree is the zeroing of system charges for the first quarter of 2022 for users with available power equal to or greater than 16.5 kW. A measure that is worthwhile 1.2 billion, financed with part of the proceeds of the auctions Ets (Emission Trading System), i.e. the auctions of quotas from CO2 emissions. “But if ETS proceeds are used to help energy-hungry people, as is done in this case for once again – concludes Governors – the very meaning of ETS is canceled, given that the EU system for the purchase of permits to emit carbon dioxide, he should and should own incentivize the major polluters to efficiency And to innovation“.